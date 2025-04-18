No Rockies baseball Friday, folks: Colorado game vs. Washington Nationals postponed due to weather

DENVER — If you were planning on heading out to the ballpark Friday evening to watch the Rockies take on the Nationals, you better start making other plans.

The Colorado Rockies announced late Friday morning that their 6:40 p.m. game against the Washington Nationals was being postponed “due to inclement weather.”

Friday’s game will be rescheduled for 6:10 p.m. Sunday, April 20, as the second game of a split doubleheader, with Sunday’s 1:10 p.m. first pitch to be played as scheduled, according to a news release from the organization.

Saturday’s game has also been delayed by an hour, with the first pitch starting at 2:10 p.m.

Rockies officials said tickets for Friday night’s game would be vailed for the 6:10 p.m. game on Sunday only. Fans who purchased tickets directly from the Colorado Rockies would be contacted email with additional details, the release stated.

“If ticket holders cannot attend the April 20, 6:10 p.m. game, fans will be presented options based upon their purchase methods,” a spokesperson for the Rockies said.

Tickets purchased via the secondary market for Friday’s game will only be valid for the rescheduled game, the spokesperson said. If fans bought your tickets through places like StubHub but cannot attend Sunday’s game, the Rockies ask that they contact the customer service line from which the purchase was made.

Parking lots on Sunday, April 20, will open at 10:30 a.m., with Gates A & E opening at 11:00 a.m. and all other gates at 11:30 a.m. for game one, and 5:00 p.m. prior to game two, the Rockies spokesperson said.

Anyone who has questions about their tickets should call 303-762-5437.

The Rockies are 3-15 so far this season.