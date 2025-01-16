Marade shortened to limit outside exposure to bitter cold expected Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day

DENVER — Organizers of the annual Marade announced a shortened schedule to limit participants' exposure to the bitterly cold temperatures expected Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

There will be a 30-minute delay, and the program at City Park will now begin at 10 a.m. A decision on whether or not to shorten or cancel the annual bike ride will be announced Friday evening.

Senior citizens, small children, people with underlying medical conditions and pets are discouraged from attending out of safety precaution.

Anyone who does decide to attend should be prepared for extreme cold. That means wear layers of lightweight, warm clothing and a hat, Marade organizers advise. The Denver metro area will fall below freezing on Friday afternoon and will stay there until Tuesday afternoon at the earliest, according to the National Weather Service. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from the extreme cold and try to stay dry. Some warm weather clothing will be given out to participants at Civic Center, while supplies last.

Overnight lows in Denver, not including wind chill, will drop to about -2 degrees early Sunday, about -5 early Monday, and -6 on Tuesday morning. Wind chill values on the eastern plains may reach as low as -30 degrees. Marade organizers recommend participants bring a wind breaker to protect against the anticipated wind chill.

Denver could see between 4 and 6 inches of snow this weekend too. The Denver Mayor's Office will hand out warm drinks to participants at City Park, while supplies last, and outdoor heaters will be available at City Park and Civic Center.

The Marade dealt with similar challenges last year due to the weather. The same 30-minute delay was implemented. Additionally, the annual bicycle ride was postponed, events happening before the start of the Marade were shortened and events at the end of the Marade at Civic Center Park were canceled.