Mild in Denver for the next three days, then bitter cold this weekend

Arctic air will settle in across Colorado starting Friday night
It's a chilly but gorgeous start to the day! We're seeing lots of sunshine across the state, with teens and low 20s for the Wednesday morning commute.

Wednesday will be one of the warmest days of the week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. This will push temperatures into the upper 40s Wednesday and mid 50s by Thursday. Get outside and enjoy the mild, dry weather!

Snow will develop in the high country on Friday and then across the plains by Friday night. We're also going to see a big blast of Arctic air for the weekend. Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs on Saturday and then the cold will intensify on Sunday. Some models are predicting temperatures that could be 30 to 40 degrees below normal, leading to very chilly conditions across the region.

So far, it looks like this Arctic blast will stick around into early next week. Don't forget to protect your people, pets and pipes during this prolonged deep freeze event!

Dangerously cold in Denver this weekend

