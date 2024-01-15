Organizers make changes to annual Martin Luther King Marade because of frigid temperatures

DENVER — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission has decided to cancel the program happening at the end of the Marade at Civic Center Park due to freezing temperatures.

Organizers have also opted to postpone the annual bike ride as well.

Despite those interruptions, the Marade will go on with changes, according to organizers.

They're discouraging seniors, small children, pets and individuals with underlying medical challenges and conditions from attending.

The events happening before the start of the Marade have been shortened to limit exposure times as well.

Organizers told Denver7 there will now also be a 30-minute delay to the beginning of the march, and the program at City Park will now begin at 10 a.m.

Despite the events at Civic Center Park being canceled, organizers say resource tables, food trucks and volunteers handing out warm clothing and boiling water will still be available while they last.

