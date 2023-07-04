Live weather blog: Flights cancelled at DIA ahead of severe weather for Denver, plains this Fourth of July

DENVER — A storm system is moving into the state from the north, elevating the risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening over much of the foothills, Denver and the eastern plains. Large hail, damaging strong winds, localized flooding and a few tornadoes will be possible.

A first round of scattered thunderstorms is expected between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. along the I-25 Corridor and a second round for storm activity will occur between 7 and 10 p.m., which may affect fireworks celebrations.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

10 a.m. | Cancellations, delays at DIA | There are 158 flights cancelled and 55 delays at DIA as thousands travel for the Fourth of July holiday, according to FlightAware. Southwest Airlines is directing people on Twitter to their travel advisories website, which state that scheduled service "may be disrupted" due to forecasted weather conditions in Colorado.

9:21 p.m. | Fireworks postponed | The Town of Estes Park has postponed its Fourth of July fireworks display "due to forecasted severe weather." The show has been rescheduled for July 15 at 9:30 p.m.

Due to forecasted severe weather this evening, the Town of Estes Park has postponed the Independence Day fireworks display. This decision was made out of concern for the safety of spectators and event staff. The display has been rescheduled for July 15, 2023 at 9:30 pm. — Town of Estes Park (@TownofEstesPark) July 4, 2023

9 a.m. | Red flag warning for parts of the mountains | A red flag warning for high winds and extreme fire conditions has been issued for Pitkin and Eagle counties from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

