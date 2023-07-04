Watch Now
Live weather blog: Flights cancelled at DIA ahead of severe weather for Denver, plains this Fourth of July

Forecasters say we'll see two rounds of storms today, the first one this afternoon between 1-5 p.m. and a second round between 7-10 p.m.
Posted: 10:55 AM, Jul 04, 2023
Updated: 2023-07-04 13:00:04-04
A stormier weather pattern will develop over the Fourth of July for eastern Colorado, hot and dry for western Colorado.
DENVER — A storm system is moving into the state from the north, elevating the risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening over much of the foothills, Denver and the eastern plains. Large hail, damaging strong winds, localized flooding and a few tornadoes will be possible.

A first round of scattered thunderstorms is expected between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. along the I-25 Corridor and a second round for storm activity will occur between 7 and 10 p.m., which may affect fireworks celebrations.

Below, you can find updates related to traffic and weather as the storm moves through, and scroll back to read more about Thursday's storm impacts. Refresh this page for the latest.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

10 a.m. | Cancellations, delays at DIA | There are 158 flights cancelled and 55 delays at DIA as thousands travel for the Fourth of July holiday, according to FlightAware. Southwest Airlines is directing people on Twitter to their travel advisories website, which state that scheduled service "may be disrupted" due to forecasted weather conditions in Colorado.

9:21 p.m. | Fireworks postponed | The Town of Estes Park has postponed its Fourth of July fireworks display "due to forecasted severe weather." The show has been rescheduled for July 15 at 9:30 p.m.

9 a.m. | Red flag warning for parts of the mountains | A red flag warning for high winds and extreme fire conditions has been issued for Pitkin and Eagle counties from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

