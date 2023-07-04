Some "natural fireworks" expected for the Fourth of July

Happy Independence Day Colorado! This Fourth of July, a storm system is moving into the state from the north, elevating the risk for severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening for Denver and all of the eastern plains. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible.

Temperatures will drop some for the Fourth of July, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for Denver and the northeast plains. Southern Colorado will remain hot with highs in the 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. along the I-25 Corridor and there will be a chance for storm activity throughout the evening, which may affect fireworks celebrations. Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain will be the main threat with the strongest storms.

Cooler temperatures arrive for Wednesday. Highs will only be in the upper 60s to low 70s, with showers and afternoon thunderstorms likely.

The weather will dry out and warm up through the end of the week, with seasonal highs expected in the 80s Thursday and near 90 degrees for Friday through the weekend.

