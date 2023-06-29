Fourth of July fireworks in Colorado: Where to watch shows across the state in 2023

Check out the list below to find the nearest Fourth of July firework show and holiday events near you. Click on the city to read more information about all the Independence Day festivities.

Alamosa County is hosting a Fourth of July block party on Saturday, July 1. It will run from 6 to 10 p.m. on the San Juan Ave. block. fireworks show on July 4. It will begin at 9:30 p.m. at the Alamosa Fairground.

Arvada will have its annual fireworks show at Stenger Sports Complex, per usual, on Tuesday, July 4. Gates open to cars at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin shortly after 9 p.m.

Aurora’s fireworks display is planned for Tuesday, July 4, starting at 9:30 p.m. at Bicentennial Park. People will be able to watch from the Aurora Municipal Center’s Great Lawn, and the Municipal Center’s grounds and parking lot. There will be musical performances and food trucks ahead of time, starting at 6 p.m.

Berthoud is hosting a 3rd of July fireworks show to celebrate the holiday. There will be entertainment ahead of the display from 4-9 p.m. at Waggener Farm Park. And then fireworks will start at dusk.

Boulder is holding the Folsom Field’s 4th of July Spectacular on July 4.Gates open at 7:00 p.m. the drone show begins at dark.

Breckenridge will once again come alive this Fourth of July with competitions, live music, art festival, family fun and more around Main Street.

July 4 will begin with a 10K at 7 a.m., followed by a parade, reading of the Declaration of Independence, truck spray and play, and a concert by the National Repertory Orchestra.

There will be no fireworks show this year.

Broomfield is holding "The Great American Picnic at the Broomfield County Commons." Starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday July 4, the park will open for inflatable bounce houses, food vendors and a beer gardens for anyone 21 years and older. There will be a bike parade and music starting at 6 p.m., ending with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Buena Vista will celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday July 4 with a parade, festival, duck race and fireworks. The American Legion will put on the display starting around 8:30 p.m. or whenever it gets dark enough.

Castle Rockin' the Fourth will feature magic shows, patriotic movies, live music, kids' activities, food trucks, cocktails and beer. At 8 p.m., there will be a Neil Diamond tribute band followed by a fireworks drone show.

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic and Colorado Springs Sports Corporation will present the Star-Spangled Symphony & July 4th Block Party — a free concert and block party at the Pikes Peak Center in downtown Colorado Springs on July 4.

In addition to the indoor concert, the adjacent street outside of the Pikes Peak Center will close for a block party to include food vendors, beer garden and simultaneous broadcast of the concert outside on the north lawn.

The free festivities begin at 3:30 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.Click here to reserve tickets.

Commerce City's annual fun-filled Independence Day celebration is a partnership with the city and Colorado Rapids, which includes a free festival outside Dick's Sporting Goods Park, a Colorado Rapids match, and one of the largest public fireworks shows in the state!

The block party and 4thFest open at 5 p.m. and entry is free, but make sure to secure yourtickets to the match vs. Portland at 7:30 p.m. before they sell out!

The City of Cripple Creek will host the 2023 4th of July Fireworks on July 4th starting about 20 minutes after dusk, or around 9:30 p.m.

The fireworks will be set off from the south side of town, south of Myers Avenue.

The 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival will be held Monday, June 3 at Confluence Park. The park will host an amazing fireworks show Friday, July 4.

Independence Eve will feature the Colorado Symphony Monday, July 3 at Civic Center Park. Food trucks available on-site. Starts at 5 p.m. Entertainment starts at 5:30 p.m., fireworks start between 9:15-9:30 p.m. will feature the Colorado Symphony

The fireworks show will begin at park closing (9 p.m.) on Monday, July 3.

The annual Park Hill Parade is Denver’s largest Independence Day march and runs through the heart of Park Hill. The Park Hill Parade starts at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023.

Coors Field will host fireworks and drone shows during Friday’s (June 30) home game and Saturday’s (July 1) home game.

The City of Englewood will host a fireworks show on July 4 at Cornerstone & Belleview Parks. The event starts at 5 p.m. and goes to 10 p.m.

The Big Bang! Concert welcomes guests to enjoy music, food, local craft beer and wine at the Estes Park Fairgrounds in the grandstands. Tickets are required.

The fireworks begin at 9 p.m. over Lake Estes. The town recommends finding a spot at Stanley Park, along the Lake Estes Trail, or somewhere else nearby to see the show.

Entering its 21st year, Firestone’s largest one-day event offers something for everyone! Begin the morning with our patriotic parade, before heading to Miners Park where the whole family will enjoy a full day of activities, live music, and plenty of food, dessert and drinks. Close out the festivities with the largest fireworks show in Carbon Valley, presented by Oxy!

Finish the evening with an outstanding fireworks show presented by Oxy, beginning around 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will be shot off just north of the 15th hole at Saddleback Golf Course.

The City of Fort Collins will host the 2023 Independence Day Community Celebration on July 4. A parade will start at 10 a.m. on Mountain Avenue, followed by Fort Collins baseball games from 1-7 p.m., live music from 3-9:35 p.m., a food truck rally from 4:30-10 p.m. and fireworks starting at 9:35 p.m. at Sheldon Lake at City Park.

Click here for the full schedule.

The Fort Lupton Independence Day Celebration is this Saturday at Community Center Park at The Fort Lupton Recreation Center from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. A pancake breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Fireworks in Fruita will be lit from Snooks Bottom Park at dusk, around 9:30 p.m. on July 3. This event is put on by Fruita Parks and Recreation and the city.

The City of Golden will put on a 4th of July fireworks display, which begins around 9:30 p.m. For the best viewing, join the fun at Lions Park, or stake out a spot in the ballfields along 10th Street, between Illinois and Maple Streets.

The Greeley Stampede runs from June 22 through July 4. The Independence Day Parade starts on 9 a.m.

The Independence Day Celebration in Lafayette is free to the public from 4-10 p.m. on July 4 at Waneka Lake, 1600 Caria Drive, Lafayette.

From 4-8:30 p.m., attendees can listen to music by the Chris Daniels Band, and kids can have their face painted, play on a trampoline and bounce house and more. Food and a beer garden will also be available during this time. Fireworks at dusk.

The City of Lakewood and Belmar - Downtown Lakewood are partnering to create a community celebration including live music, kids' activities, local vendors, food and drinks! The gathering will take place throughout Belmar, including along S. Teller St. and in the Belmar Plaza. Enjoy a variety of shopping and dining options in Belmar throughout the event as well. Festivities will conclude with a drone light show at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Come out for the Red, White & You at Clement Park in Littleton. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The July 4 Festival returns this weekend at North Lake Park, at the corner of Taft Avenue and 29th Street.

A kid zone will feature face painters, balloon artists, and glow products, and vendors will be available for food and drinks. Kids can also ride in a bike parade starting at 3:30 p.m. south of the playground. Live music will play throughout the park. For those 21 and older, a beer garden will remain open until 8:30 p.m. thanks to Big Thompson Brewery and Loveland Aleworks.

A fun-filled day of activity will help bring Independence Day cheer to the Montrose community. The festivities kick off with a pancake breakfast, followed by a parade down historic Main Street, activities at Cerise Park, and live music at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, culminating with a spectacular fireworks display at dusk.

Watch the professional fireworks show on the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo on July 4.

The fun kicks off at 4 p.m. with celebrations throughout the afternoon, ending with the fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

The hometown parade is one of the most highly anticipated events of the entire Cowboys' Roundup Days in Steamboat Springs. At 10 a.m. on July 4, the parade will proceed through Yampa Street in the downtown area, starting between 9th and 10th streets. This year marks the 120th Annual Cowboys' Roundup Days, and it promises tons of Western-themed patriotic fun and festivities.

After the parade, attendees can head to the Tread of Pioneers Museum at 800 Oak Street for an old-fashioned block party.

While skiing seems like an unlikely sport in the winter, it isn't here! The Ski Jumping Extravaganza and Jumpin' and Jammin' Competition prove the slopeside fun doesn't necessarily stop in the summer in Steamboat. Head over to Howelsen Hill — at 845 Howelsen Parkway — on July 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or July 4 from 11 a.m to 2:30 p.m. to watch some of the world's best ski jumpers and athletes.

The Telluride 4th of July Parade is the longest running event in the town's history. Everything gets kicked off at about 11 a.m. with a Fireman’s Parade that travels right down Main Street. The sidewalks are lined with residents and tourists dressed in red, white, and blue, and you are quickly put into a celebrating kind of mood. There are great costumes both in the parade and in the crowd, and the nearby Air Force Academy thrills the crowd with an amazing flyover. The best part of the parade is the fact that it is just the start to the day – when the parade ends, the party keeps going on throughout the day and into the night!

The 4th of July in Thornton begins at noon at Carpenter Park Fields, 108th Avenue & Colorado Boulevard. There will be food, beer gardens and entertainment. Parachutists Jump at 9:30 p.m. Followed by "Red, White & BOOM!" FANTABULOUS Fireworks!

Don’t miss the best fireworks display in the north metro area! Get there early—activities start at 4 p.m. at Westminster City Park. Concert begins at 7 p.m. and the fireworks go off at 9:15 p.m. There will be a FREE shuttle bus from many locations in Westminster. Please note: grills, glass containers, personal fireworks and outside alcohol are not allowed at the event.

The Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 4 at Memorial Park, located at 200 N. Park Street in Woodland Park.

Enjoy vendors at Memorial Park next to City Hall, plus food, games, and patriotic music.