Live weather blog: Arctic cold and snow hit Colorado. Here's what to expect.

Arctic air began to move into Colorado Thursday night and will have a grip on much of Colorado through at least Sunday morning, keeping temperatures below freezing until Monday.

In this live weather blog, Denver7 is tracking the latest update on this cold snap, including the weather warnings and watches, impacts to your day and closures.

MORE WEATHER COVERAGE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Some flurries are expected to start on Friday evening and linger into Saturday morning on the eastern plains, where wind chills could dip below zero degrees.

Wondering how much snow Denver is expected to get? Don't get your hopes up. The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Boulder reported that "for snow enthusiasts, the setup leaves a lot to be desired." Estimates hover around less than 1/10 of an inch.

Between four and 12 inches of new snow is forecasted for the mountains, mostly along and south of Interstate 70. Mountain roads may become slick around sunset.

Scroll down for the latest weather updates.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Denver7's live weather blog

Thursday, Jan. 22

7:30 p.m. | FORECAST UPDATE | The NWS is reporting some cold temperatures over the next couple days, with wind chills making the real-feel temperature dip below zero. Below is a look at what to expect.

National Weather Service

4:46 p.m. | CLOSURE | The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance said it will close to the public on Friday due to the extreme cold temperatures. Most of the animals will need to remain in their indoor habitats.