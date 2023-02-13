Latest Denver snowfall forecast, timeline as winter storm takes aim at Colorado

DENVER — A strong storm system is approaching Colorado triggering a Winter Storm Watch just south of the Denver bringing the potential for up to 4 inches of snowfall in some parts of the metro with higher amounts expected south.

After an unseasonably warm Monday in the state sunny skies and upper 50s to 60s will give way to a mix of rain and snow in Denver starting Tuesday afternoon and evening.

SNOWFALL TIMELINE

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, light snow will begin in the mountains Tuesday and move across the plains through the evening and overnight hours into Wednesday.

In Denver, a rain and snow mix is possible for the Tuesday evening commute home with the majority of snow moving in during the evening and overnight hours potentially making for a slick Wednesday morning commute.

NWS Boulder said Monday there is still uncertainty about total snowfall amounts with this system but accumulating snow is probable for all areas.

Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said if the storm system moves north by a few miles, it could change Denver’s snowfall forecast.

CURRENT POTENTIAL SNOW TOTALS

Palmer Divide: 3”-6”

Southern Denver metro: 3”-6”

Northern metro up to Boulder: 2”-4”

Northern I-25 to Fort Collins and plains: Trace to 3”

Telluride: 1 to 2 feet

The Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Tuesday at 5 p.m. through at least Wednesday evening, the NWS said.

As of Monday afternoon Denver is not included in the watch area but areas impacted are just to the south and include Castle Rock, LImon, Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Heavy snow up to 7 inches is possible in the watch area with wind gusts blowing as high as 50 mph, NWS said. To see all communities in the Winter Storm Watch, click this link to read the latest alerts.

Colorado’s southern mountains could see up to a foot of snow, Hidalgo said.

As for travel conditions, southeast of Denver along I-70 and the I-25 corridor are expected to see the brunt of the snowy conditions, but that could change if the storm moves farther north by a few miles.

Temperatures in Denver on Wednesday will only reach the upper 20s and stay in the single digits for lows by Thursday morning but temps will rebound by the end of the week.

Milder and dry conditions arrive by Friday with a high of 51 degrees expected. A beautiful weekend is shaping up with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

“A lot can change in the next 24 hours, so stay with us, we’re going to keep a close eye on these totals.” said Hidalgo.

DENVER SNOW SO FAR THIS SEASON

Nearing the halfway point of the month, Denver has only seen a trace amount of snow compared to 15.8 inches for all of February 2022. But the cumulative total this season has Denver at 36.9 total inches which is ahead of last year by 18.9 inches, not counting the month of February.

The normal snowfall for Denver is 47 inches, according to the NWS. This is for the Denver International Airport reporting station. NWS Boulder points out seasonal snowfall amounts are generally higher in the western suburbs of Denver with an average of 65 inches.

Below is a Denver7 360 In-depth look at a typical February in Colorado with plenty of charts and graphs. If you have trouble seeing it, click this link for a full screen experience.

Denver7's Robert Garrison contributed to this report.