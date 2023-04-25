'Impactful' winter storm to blast through Colorado. Latest rain, snow forecast for Denver

DENVER — A strong blast of winter weather is set to bring a mixed-bag of widespread snow, rain and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours through Colorado, including the Denver metro area.

Travel plans could be impacted in the mountains, foothills and the Palmer Divide, the National Weather Service in Boulder warned.

Along with the snow, locally heavy rain is possible along the I-25 Corridor whichcould lead to ponding on roadways, but fewer travel impacts are expected below 6,500 feet, the NWS said.

The heaviest snow totals are expected just west and south of Denver with, according to Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

“It’s an extremely fast-moving storm. The metro area will likely see around 1 to 4 inches of snow, with a lot of that being on the grass and on the rooftops early tomorrow morning when you wake up.”Hidalgo said.

A winter storm warning goes into effect at Noon Tuesday through Noon Wednesday for the foothills and mountains where 1 to 2 feet of snow could fall, particularly at elevations higher than 8,000 feet. The Palmer Divide could see snow totals from 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Denver7

The NWS said snow could fall at a rate of up to 2.5 inches per hour in areas under the warning.

Heavy snow from 5 to 12 inches is also possible in Castle Rock, which is also under the winter storm warning.

For a full list of Colorado communities under the winter storm warning, click here.

TIMING

During the Tuesday evening commute, showers and thunderstorms are possible ahead of the winter precipitation.

“First area to see some of the rain and snow and even a few thunderstorms is going to be south of Denver. That drive from Denver to Colorado Springs or vice versa could get a little tricky this afternoon, especially over spots like Monument Hill.” Hidalgo said.

The heaviest snow will start to develop Tuesday afternoon in the mountains and foothills, the NWS forecasted. Heavier snow is expected to pick up in the evening and overnight hours in the Palmer Divide before slowing down by Wednesday morning.

National Weather Service Boulder

Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said now totals in the metro could be a little tricky to predict with this spring storm. “A lot of the snow that we do see overnight will be melted off by tomorrow night’s commute.”

After this quick blast of winter weather and soaking rains, skies should rapidly clear out and sunshine should return by Wednesday afternoon in the Denver metro area.

Wednesday’s high temperature in Denver will be 55 degrees before sunshine returns on Thursday warming up to 63 degrees.

Another quick round of light rain and snow moves through Friday before a beautiful weekend arrives with sunny skies and high temps between the upper 60s and low 70s in Denver both Saturday and Sunday.

WHAT A TYPICAL APRIL IS LIKE IN COLORADO

The Denver7 360 In-Depth team charted an overall and detailed look at what to expect from the weather in April. The infographics tell the story of what to expect on a typical day as well as how much of a warm up to expect over the course of the month (according to the averages).

Denver7

