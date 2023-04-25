Strong spring storm now moving into Colorado

DENVER — This next storm is expected to bring snow, heavy at times, to the mountains and foothills, especially along and east of the Continental Divide. A good soaking rain is likely over the plains on Tuesday afternoon, but that will switch over to all snow on Tuesday night.

Snow totals in town will be tricky, but the heaviest snow will fall in the northern front range mountains and foothills. A winter storm warning goes into effect for around 8 to 16 inches of snow for the mountains and around 4 to 8 inches along the Palmer Divide.

This will be a pretty fast moving storm. We'll see our heaviest rain and snow tonight, with clearing skies by tomorrow afternoon. Sunshine and highs in the 50s across the Denver metro area by Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday, highs return to the 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Another, weaker storm, will bring cooler temperatures and the chance for showers again on Friday.

Warmer and drier weather will return for next weekend.

