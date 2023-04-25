Landspout tornado confirmed northeast of Denver metro area

DENVER — A small landspout tornado briefly formed northeast of the Denver metro area Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The landspout tornado reported around 2:42 p.m. near the town of Keenesburg in Weld County is part of a larger storm that has the potential of developing another tornado in the area, the NWS said.

The storm was located about 27 miles southeast of Greeley and was moving in a southern direction at 20 mph. No injuries or damages were reported. A hailstorm blanketed parts of Interstate 76 in the area.

A tornado warning was issued for south central Weld County including Keenesburg, Prospect Valley and Roggen. The warning expired at 3:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 3:45 p.m.

What is a landspout tornado?

The tornado threat increases rapidly this time of year and continues through August.

The state sees an average of 27 tornadoes during May and June, with June being the busiest month with an average of 17 tornadoes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.