How much more snow Denver can expect as slick roads remain across Colorado

DENVER — Steady, light snow will continue to fall Friday in the Denver area as Black Friday shoppers braving the plunge in temperatures should expect slick conditions on Colorado roadways, including icy spots in parking lots.

By the time the storm blows through, parts of Denver are expected to see between 2 and 5 inches of snow with the heaviest snowfall expected in Colorado’s Northern Front Range Mountains where a winter storm warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. Friday.

A large portion of the Front Range, Colorado’s plains and the I-25 Corridor, including the Denver metro area remain under a winter weather advisory where snow accumulations are expected to cause headaches for drivers navigating snow-covered roadways.

Much of the accumulation began to fall Friday morning and will continue through the day, with another heavier round expected late Friday into Saturday morning before skies gradually clear out. Along with the snow, blustery conditions are expected particularly on the plains as the winds pick up Friday making it feel much colder than the thermometer reading.

“It’ll feel more like single digits and teens as wind gusts are likely around 30 to 40 miles per hour,” said Lisa Hidalgo, Denver7 Morning Meteorologist. “Denver snowfall totals should range between 2 to 5 inches with the heaviest amounts expected in the western communities. Closer to C-470, Golden, up there as you get a little closer to Genesee.”

The Northern Front Range Mountains is likely where some of the heaviest snow will fall, particularly at elevations above 10,000 feet, where accumulations could range between 6 to 12 inches.

The Foothills should see snowfall totals around 4 to inches by Saturday, said Hidalgo. “The Foothills are already seeing a good dose of snow with icy conditions up through Colorado’s high country.”While the snow will become less widespread during the day Friday, periods of light flurries will continue across all areas into Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

“Additional accumulations will be on the light side with most areas seeing another 1 to 2 inches,” said the NWS. “The far northeast plains as well as mountain areas will see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of additional snow. Be prepared for slick and hazardous travel conditions, although some improvement is expected this afternoon.”

For travelers returning home after Thanksgiving plans, areas of slick conditions should be expected on Colorado highways, including I-70 and I-25 as precipitation will continue to fall into the first part of the weekend, including in Denver metro communities.

“Light snow will continue overnight and we’re going to see some lingering flurries into Saturday,” said Hidalgo. “Mid to upper 20s both today and tomorrow and then it’s going to be much sunnier and drier by Sunday, also a little bit warmer by that point.”

After Friday’s round of snow tapers off, a brief heavier round is expected during the evening and overnight hours into Saturday before the storm finally clears the state by Saturday night.

Temps will remain below the normal high of around 50 degrees until the beginning of next week.

