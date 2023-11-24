Live Colorado weather blog, Nov. 23-24: Updates from Denver's Thanksgiving storm

DENVER — Denver's Thanksgiving snowstorm will begin after sunset, with up to 5 inches of fresh powder expected to fall in the Denver metro area by Saturday morning. Higher snow totals are expected west of Denver.

Thursday, Nov. 23

5:15 p.m. | ROAD CONDITIONS | Southbound US 287 is closed due to icy conditions and multiple crashes between the Wyoming state line and CO 14, CDOT says. There is no estimated time for the reopening of the southbound lanes.

