Snow and cold settles in across Colorado

DENVER — Snow is falling across parts of Colorado this morning and will continue into early Saturday across the Denver metro area.

The Denver area is under a winter weather advisory through early Friday. Between 2 and 5 inches of snow is expected around Denver. Be aware that roads are very icy and may be slippery in places.

We will also see some of the higher snow totals on the west side of the metro area from Golden to Arvada, into Lakewood and up to Boulder and Longmont.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the foothills and northern Front Range mountains, where 4 to 10 inches of snow is likely. That alert goes stays active until Saturday morning.

The snow will bring widespread travel impacts this morning and below-freezing temperatures are expected Friday into Saturday.

Temperatures will be in the 20s on Friday and will drop into the single digits and low teens on early Saturday morning.

Skies will gradually clear out through the weekend. We'll see more sunshine and highs in the 30s on Sunday.

