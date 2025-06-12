Gusty winds, hail possible as storms expected to roll through NE Colorado Thursday

DENVER – As temps heat up across northeastern Colorado, scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible starting Thursday afternoon.

While the Denver metro area is under a marginal, or lowest risk of severe storms, portions of far northeastern Colorado are under a slight risk for severe weather.

“The storms are expected to roll over the plains through early afternoon. There is a marginal risk of severe weather along the I-25 corridor with one of the bigger issues being gusty winds, especially along parts of northeastern Colorado,” said Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

As of early afternoon, no weather watches have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder, but Denver7 will update this story if alerts are issued.

The NWS added severe storms could drop hail up to 1” and bring gusty winds up to 60 mph. The severe weather threat lasts until around 9 p.m.

The threat of isolated tornadoes is low, according to the NWS.

Hidalgo said storms should begin firing across portions of the Front Range by around 2 p.m. lasting through the afternoon hours.“We could get a second round rolling off the Foothills by early evening hours. We could see some wet roads for the evening commute, but not everybody will be under storms, but across the metro area there will be a decent chance,” said Hidalgo.

Storm chances return to Denver on Friday with a slightly greater chance of seeing larger hail in far northeastern Colorado.

“Spots like Greeley, Akron, Sterling, might get some larger hail with some stronger storms Friday night with more isolated activity closer to Denver Friday afternoon,” added Hidalgo.

The weekend forecast in Denver shows warm temperatures both Saturday and Sunday with highs soaring into the low 90s as conditions stay mostly dry.

