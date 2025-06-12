Colorado weather blog: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued

DENVER – As temps heat up across northeastern Colorado, scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible starting Thursday afternoon.

While the Denver metro area is under a marginal, or lowest risk of severe storms, portions of far northeastern Colorado are under a slight risk for severe weather.

“The storms are expected to roll over the plains through early afternoon. There is a marginal risk of severe weather along the I-25 corridor with one of the bigger issues being gusty winds, especially along parts of northeastern Colorado,” said Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado weather alerts and conditions across the metro.

Thursday, June 12

1:50 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for NW Grand, South central Jackson Counties until 2:30 p.m. Quarter-size hail is possible.

NWS Boulder

12:30 p.m. | Severe storm chances | Severe storms will be isolated this afternoon, but Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said any severe storm that pops up could drop hail up to 1" in size with the main threat being gusty winds, up to 60 mph.

