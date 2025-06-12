It's another beautiful and comfortable start to our Thursday! We'll see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 60s for the morning commute.

Temperatures will quickly climb into the mid 80 by lunch, with upper 80s by early afternoon. Another round of afternoon storms will rumble across the Denver metro area. These storms could produce some gusty winds, lightning and hail. Temperatures will quickly cool off into the upper 70s to low 80s with these passing storms.

Some cells could turn severe along the Eastern Plains, as they're under a marginal threat of severe weather. Huge hail and damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threats Thursday evening. And there's an even higher risk of severe weather out east on Friday.

It'll be a mostly sunny, dry and hot start to Father's Day weekend. Denver could see its first 90+ degree day of the year Saturday!

The above-average temperatures continue into early next week. Stay cool, Colorado!

More summer-like heat and afternoon storms for the Denver metro area

