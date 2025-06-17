Denver7 viewers share unbelievable photos of massive hail stones that fell across Colorado in overnight storm

Denver7 viewers shared unbelievable photos of massive hail stones that fell across Colorado in uncharacteristic overnight storms.

The National Weather Service in Boulder, Colorado, received reports of anywhere from 1.5-inch to baseball-sized hail across the state.

Morganne Brown confirmed Milliken, Colorado, got hail on the larger end of that scale Tuesday morning, using a baseball for comparison.

Morganne Brown

Sherry Middleton Budenich compared the hail she found in her Johnstown neighborhood to the size of her Apple Watch with the thunderstorm warning alert on the screen.

Sherry Middleton Budenich

Melissa King stacked up the hail she saw in Milliken on Tuesday around 3:47 a.m. to quarters. The stones paled in comparison.

Melissa King

Tommy Cherry has the hail he found in Milliken lying next to a glass and flashlight for scale.

Tommy Cherry

Denver7's Allie Jennerjahn captured the extreme damage, caused by the overnight hail, to cars in Milliken with holes the size of baseballs or larger.



Watch her full report in the video player below:

Denver7's Allie Jennerjahn surveys severe hail damage from overnight storm Tuesday

Roberto Muñoz Jr. not only saw these level holes in his back windshield, but the hail also broke a large part of the glass panel loose from its mount.

Roberto Muñoz Jr.

Many cars just had the whole windshield shattered to smithereens, Denver7 Photojournalist Jaimie Williams-Dawson observed in Milliken.

Jaimie Dawson-Williams | Denver7

Aside from having to get windshields replaced, many drivers are faced with cleaning out their cars from the tiny shards blown across the interior. Hector Medina shared an example of this kind of cleanup ahead from Milliken, where a lot of the damage is concentrated.

Hector Medina

Some areas did not get quite as badly hit. Jessica in Henderson shared with Denver7 what appears to be about 1.5-inch sized hail.

Jessica | Denver7 Viewer

More severe weather is possible on Tuesday afternoon before the dry and blazing hot weather returns to Denver by the end of the week. Check out Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo's full forecast for more details.