Colorado weather blog: Severe thunderstorms, baseball-ball sized hail across NE Colorado Tuesday morning

DENVER — Severe storms hit northeastern Colorado Tuesday morning. There could be a lull between 7 a.m. and noon before the next round hits the Front Range mountains and moves east across the plains from noon to 6 p.m., the National Weather Service in Boulder advised.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado weather alerts and conditions across northeastern Colorado and the Denver metro area.

Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new details.

LINKS: Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Baseball-sized hail in parts of Colorado Tuesday: NWS Boulder

Tuesday, June 17

8:00 a.m. | Denver International Airport ground stop | The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for DIA from 8-9 a.m. Tuesday due to low ceilings. Flights are delayed 39 minuets, on average, according to the FAA.

7:12 a.m. | Denver International Airport delays | There are 406 flight delays in and out of Denver International Airport Tuesday morning, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. 324 of those are Southwest Airlines flights. There are no cancellations.

5:57 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Arapahoe, Douglas and Elbert counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:30 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Arapahoe County, CO, Douglas County, CO, Elbert County, CO until 6:30 AM MDT pic.twitter.com/Dz3GN5b4ZY — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 17, 2025

5:54 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Otis and Platner, Colorado, until 6:30 a.m.

5:32 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Strasburg, Byers and Deer Trail, Colorado, are under a thunderstorm warning until 6:15 a.m.

5:22 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Foxfield, Colorado, until 6 a.m.

5:20 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Akron, Colorado, until 6 a.m.

4:52 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Bennett, Colorado, until 5:30 a.m.

4:50 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Brush, Colorado until 5 a.m. The storm will contain golf-ball sized hail, the NWS Boulder said.

4:41 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Denver International Airport and Brighton, Colorado, until 5:15 a.m.



Denver7 viewer Michael sent Luber a video of the weather impacting DIA Tuesday morning, in the video player below:

Denver7 Viewer Michael sends video of DIA weather Tuesday

4:37 a.m. | Hail in Henderson | Denver7 viewer Jessica sent this picture of hail in her Henderson, Colorado neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Jessica | Denver7 Viewer

4:30 a.m. | Denver7 Chief Meteorlogist Lisa Hidalgo's forecast | Strong storms hit northeastern Colorado overnight and those cells are pushing south and east across the plains Tuesday morning. The biggest threat with these cells is large hail, pockets of heavy rain and lightning.

Today's Forecast Severe storms hits northeastern Colorado overnight Lisa Hidalgo

These storms will fizzle out, but we'll see another round of storms Tuesday afternoon and early evening. We could see hail up to 2 inches in diameter, wind gusts near 80mph and more lightning. Some of the strongest storms will likely be across the far eastern plains, but the risk of severe weather does include the Denver metro area.

Click here to see Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo's full forecast.

4:19 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Eastlake, Colorado, until 4:45 a.m. The NWS Boulder warn of 2-inch sized hail with this storm.

4:15 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hillrose and Snyder, Colorado, until 5 a.m. This storm will contain golf-ball sized hail, according to the NWS Boulder.

4:07 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Broomfield, Northglenn and Lafayette, Colorado, until 4:45 a.m., the NWS Boulder said.

NWS Boulder

Some minor street flooding was visible as a big cell passed over Boulder County, Luber said.

3:55 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hudson, Keensburg and Prospect Valley, Colorado, until 4:30 a.m. The destructive storm will contain baseball-sized hail, according to the NWS Boulder.

3:50 a.m. | Major storm cell passing through Fort Morgan | Heavy rain, hail, strong winds and street flooding were visible in Fort Morgan Tuesday morning as a major storm cell passed through the area, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber observed.

There is a major cell right now passing through Ft Morgan. Heavy rain, hail, strong winds, street flooding. Be careful out there right now! pic.twitter.com/Y6JAj2SPi0 — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) June 17, 2025

3:49 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Fort Morgan, Wiggins and Log Lane Village, Colorado, until 4:30 a.m. The NWS Boulder said these areas will also see baseball-sized hail.

3:33 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Greeley, Evans and Johnstown Colorado, until 4 a.m. These areas will see baseball-sized hail, according to the NWS Boulder.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Greeley CO, Evans CO and Johnstown CO until 4:00 AM MDT. This destructive storm will contain baseball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/bV2sNv2i6N — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 17, 2025

3:30 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | The severe thunderstorm warning for Eaton, Severance and Ault, Colorado, was extended until 4 a.m. These areas will also see 2-inch sized hail, the NWS Boulder said.

3:23 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wiggins, Weldona and Raymer, Colorado, until 4 a.m.

3:18 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Windsor, Johnstown and Milliken, Colorado, until 4 a.m. These areas will see 2-inch sized hail, according to the NWS Boulder.

NWS Boulder

Alli Fitzgibbons in Milliken sent in this picture to Denver7 Tuesday morning of the storm aftermath in her neighborhood.

If you have pictures or videos to share of the storm or the aftermath please do. This is from Alli Fitzgibbons in Milliken. pic.twitter.com/WMynOTJ5mA — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) June 17, 2025

3:14 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | The severe thunderstorm warning for Larimer and Weld counties was extended until 3:45 a.m.

3:08 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Pierce and Nunn, Colorado, until 3:30 a.m.

2:44 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Larimer and Weld counties until 3:15 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Larimer County, CO, Weld County, CO until 3:15 AM MDT pic.twitter.com/E6omOSWaxV — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 17, 2025

2:23 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Garden City, Cornish and Galeton, Colorado, until 3:15 a.m. This storm will bring golf-ball sized hail, the NWS Boulder said.

2:20 a.m. | Sever thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Eaton, Ault and Galeton, Colorado, until 2:45 a.m.

2:17 a.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wellington, Colorado, until 2:45 a.m. There was hail 1.5 inches in diameter reported from this storm on the east side of Wellington, according to the NWS Boulder.

1:58 a.m. | Special weather statement | The National Weather Service in Boulder issued a special weather statement for Eaton, Severance and Ault, Colorado, until 2:30 a.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Eaton CO, Severance CO and Ault CO until 2:30 AM MDT #COwx pic.twitter.com/HRHNYHdVwW — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 17, 2025

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.