Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Severe storms hits northeastern Colorado overnight

More severe weather is possible on Tuesday afternoon before the dry and blazing hot weather returns to Denver by the end of the week
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of northeastern Colorado Tuesday morning, forecasting as large as baseball-sized hail in some areas.
Baseball-sized hail in parts of Colorado Tuesday: NWS Boulder
Denver7 Viewer Michael sends video of DIA weather Tuesday
Denver7's Allie Jennerjahn surveys severe hail damage from overnight storm Tuesday
6-17-25 weather.jpg
hail damage 6-17-25.jpeg
massive hail outside metro Denver.jpeg
hail NE of metro Denver.jpeg
storm damage 6-17-25.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

Strong storms hit northeastern Colorado overnight and those cells are pushing south and east across the plains Tuesday morning. The biggest threat with these cells is large hail, pockets of heavy rain and lightning.

LISA AM WX.jpg

These storms will fizzle out, but we'll see another round of storms Tuesday afternoon and early evening. We could see hail up to 2 inches in diameter, wind gusts near 80mph and more lightning. Some of the strongest storms will likely be across the far eastern plains, but the risk of severe weather does include the Denver metro area.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

This cooler weather does not last long as the sizzling June heat builds through the rest of the work week. We'll be back in the 80s on Wednesday and then mid to upper 90s Thursday. It gets even hotter by Friday, with potentially our first triple digit day of the year! Cooler days return next week.

Baseball-sized hail in parts of Colorado Tuesday: NWS Boulder

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team