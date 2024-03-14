Snow totals in Denver to continue to pile up. What to expect rest of Thursday

DENVER — Denver snow totals will continue to pile up through the day Thursday as the metro has already seen heavy snow accumulations causing headaches for motorists who brave the roads.

Snowfall rates in Denver are expected to slow for short periods of time during the morning hours, but do not be deceived, the heavy snow will return.

“Anywhere from 5 to 10 inches through the metro area and likely we’re going to see another 5 to 10 inches on top of that which would put us at well over a foot of snow,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo “Over the next few hours, were going to likely see that moisture start to pile back up over the northeast corner of the state bringing more snow,”

Hidalgo said during the afternoon and early evening hours, it’s likely portions of Denver could see up to another foot of snow and even more accumulations in the Foothills, where totals should add up between 3 and 4 feet.

NWS Boulder Winter storm update

Snowfall rates in the Denver metro area were expected to range between 1 to 2 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.“

After a lull along portions of the I-25 Corridor this morning, snow is expected to become more widespread and heavier again this afternoon and evening,” said the NWS in its morning update. “Across the I-25 corridor mainly south of Longmont, there will be major impacts and travel should be avoided if possible.”

A winter storm warning remains in effect through Friday morning for the entire Denver metro area, Foothills and mountains where “deep snow will make travel nearly impossible” in spots, according to the NWS.

NWS Boulder Snowstorm timeline

Castle Rock could see total snow accumulations between 14 and 26 inches and higher snow totals were expected in Denver’s western suburbs, said the NWS.

Snow in Denver is expected to gradually taper off Thursday evening however Hidalgo said light snow is still expected Friday morning before the sun finally comes out during the afternoon hours.

“There’s still going to be so much snow on the ground, it’ll take some time to get this to melt off completely,” said Hidalgo. “We’re looking at 40s and 50s this weekend and next week even closer to 60 degrees.”

DENVER METRO AND COLORADO SNOW TOTALS (SO FAR)

Pinecliffe: 28"

Allenspark: 26.5"

Evergreen: 21"

Arvada: 16.5"

Castle Rock: 16.5"

Golden: 14.6"

Boulder: 10"

Littleton: 9"

Denver: 8.6"

Parker: 9.7"

Louisville: 9.6"

Westminster: 9.1"

Aurora: 9.0"



