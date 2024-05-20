Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Mild weather Monday, but much cooler and wet in Denver on Tuesday

Severe storms possible across Colorado's northeastern plains
It will be a beautiful start to the week. We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s early Monday afternoon, with a few storms and showers by the afternoon and evening.
Changes are heading our way this week as a strong cold front moves into Colorado on Tuesday.

We'll see mostly sunny skies Monday, with high temperatures in the low 70s across the Denver metro area by early afternoon.

A few storms will develop Monday afternoon and evening. There's a risk of severe weather especially over the far northeastern plains. The biggest threat is large hail and damaging winds, but we could also see some isolated tornadoes.

Another cold front will drop into the state Monday night into Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures and a better chance for rain on Tuesday.

Afternoon highs will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s on Tuesday. This is a fast moving storm, however, so temperatures will jump back into the 70s and 80s through the middle and end of the week.

