Colorado severe weather blog: Tornado watch issued for plains until 11 p.m.

Colorado's northeastern plains could see severe storms develop on Monday afternoon into the evening hours. Large, damaging hail and high winds are the primary severe weather threats, but a few tornadoes are possible.

The Denver metro area could see thunderstorms, including a few severe storms on Monday.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado severe weather alerts and conditions across the metro.

Monday, May 20

4:44 p.m. | WYOMING SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH | As a tornado watch is in effect for Colorado's border counties, across into Wyoming — a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the NWS until 11 p.m.

Wyoming counties include: Goshen, Laramie and Platte.

4:30 p.m. | STRONG STORMS FIRING | Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant says over the last hour storms have started firing with the strongest cells impacting portions of I-76 toward Julesburg and eventually Fort Morgan.

4:10 p.m. | TORNADO WATCH ISSUED | Several counties in far northern and northeastern Colorado are under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. Monday.

Counties in the watch include: Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld and Yuma.

Along with the threat of tornadoes, the NWS said hail up to tennis ball size and wind gusts up to 70 mph were possible.

NWS Boulder

3:40 p.m. | STORMS DEVELOPING | Small hail, wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with a strong storm that has formed over Aurora, according to the NWS.

A strong storm has developed over Aurora and will move north across Denver International Airport and into southeast Weld county by 5 PM. Additional storms may develop and move across areas just east of the metro area. 1/2" hail, gusts to 45 mph, brief heavy rain possible. #cowx pic.twitter.com/VTwqKVTkwY — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 20, 2024

2:45 p.m. | WEATHER WATCH LIKELY | The NWS Storm Prediction Center out of Oklahoma said a severe thunderstorm watch was likely for portions of northeastern Colorado later this afternoon.

2:30 p.m. | ENHANCED RISK OF SEVERE WEATHER | Denver7 Meteorologist Danielle Grants says the "bullseye for trouble" is across far northeast Colorado along I-76 from Sterling, Akron to Nebraska for possibility of tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to tennis ball size.

Denver7

1:45 p.m. | DENVER WEATHER | The NWS in Boulder added the Denver metro to an area of marginal risk of severe storms starting Monday afternoon. Large hail is the most likely threat with severe storms that form. As of the early afternoon, no severe weather alerts have been issued.

