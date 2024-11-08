Heavy snow in Denver: A foot possible as 'historic' snow totals slam Colorado

DENVER – Denver’s first official snow of the season has already surpassed the normal monthly total for all of November as the metro’s reporting station at Denver International Airport recorded 8.9 inches of accumulation so far, as another big dumping of snow is on the way.

The November snowfall average for Denver is 7.3”

Another foot could be added to Denver’s snow totals by the time this storm system moves out on Saturday, according to Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant.

“We are under a winter storm warning here in Denver where 6 to 12 inches is possible. A lot of the schools are already shut down and maybe you can work from home,” said Grant. “I would advise that because travel is going to be a bit tricky out there – especially for the south and eastern side of the metro.”

NWS Boulder

Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo said the snowfall should start to pick up in intensity by the mid-morning hours on Friday before conditions continue to deteriorate through the day.“A dangerous evening commute is in store,” said Hidalgo.

“This storm system means businesses,” added Grant. “By about 1 o’clock Friday we’re looking at rain showers across the far northern corner of the state but heavy snowfall will be falling through the city.”

Weather forecasters said to expect continuous waves of snow all day and evening on Friday in Denver before the storm’s last gasp comes around noon or slightly later on Saturday.

Denver7 Weather This epic snowstorm could be Denver's biggest in November in decades Danielle Grant

Denver7 futurecast shows heavier snow across Denver by around 2 to 3 p.m.“Right around 3 to 5 o’clock it is not going to be good on the roadways with temps into the 30s and the wind coming out of the north, it’s going to feel like in the 20s and snow will be coming down pretty heavy at that point,” said Hidalgo. “Those heavier snowfall rates will continue overnight and by early tomorrow morning, it’ll really start to taper off.”

Hidalgo said Saturday afternoon will finally bring some clearing skies.

The entire Denver metro area, most of the I-25 corridor, the Palmer Divide and eastern plains are under a winter storm warning where double-digit snowfall accumulations are expected with forecasters and law enforcement agencies discouraging travel in areas slammed hardest by the winter storm.

“If you must travel, take a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded,” wrote the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

To view the snowfall totals infographic in full screen mode, click this link.

Snowfall rates could reach between 1 and 2 inches per hour across Denver between noon and 6 p.m. on Friday, said the NWS. The Palmer Divide is expected to see periods of 2-inch snowfall rates between noon and midnight.

The NWS said to expect “historic” snow totals in Eastern Elbert and Lincoln Counties – up to 3 feet in spots – as Lincoln County law enforcement on Thursday told Denver7 conditions were “dangerous” and the heavy, continuous snow were hampering efforts to get to stranded motorists.

“We're finding people on county roads that have no business being that far off the highway. So we don't know who we're missing, because some of these drifts on these county roads are 7, 8 to 10-foot deep,” Lincoln County Sheriff Tom Nestor told Denver7. “I’ve not seen a storm like this in many, many years. I’m going on 36 years at the sheriff’s office and we’re having a lot of trouble getting around. We just can’t get people out.”

The message from Lincoln County officials was to “just stay home.”

Areas north of I-76 will see less snow but there will be travel impacts, said the NWS.

NWS Boulder

A winter weather advisory is in effect through noon on Saturday for Colorado’s far northern counties and the north and central mountain ranges. Greeley and Fort Morgan are included in the winter weather advisory where between 2 and 8 inches of snow is possible, according to the NWS.

Fort Collins’ snow totals is forecast to be between 2 and 4 inches.

“By tomorrow afternoon, skies start to clear out. If you’re headed up to the mountains, I’m not so sure that Saturday morning drive is going to be great. We may see some closures out west on I-70,” said Hidalgo. “If you’re headed up Friday, coming back Sunday is going to be a lot better.”

Denver7 Weather Colorado weather blog: I-70 is closed between Burlington and Airpark The Denver7 Team

This storm will likely go do down as the biggest November storm Denver has seen in nearly 3 decades. Denver7's Grant said the last major November storm was a two-day whopper on November 13-14, 1994. 12.1 inches of snowfall stacked up at Stapleton Airport with 16.9 inches of snow overall that month.

Ahead of the storm, Governor Jared Polis verbally-declared a disaster emergency and activated the Colorado National Guard to assist with the storm response.

If you’re looking for a break from the snow, starting Sunday – temps rebound into the 50s with plenty of sunshine to get the melting started.

Denver’s 7-day forecast shows mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s starting Sunday through next Thursday.

Denver7

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.