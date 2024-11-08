Polis declares disaster emergency, activates CO National Guard as snowstorm slams Front Range, Eastern Plains

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis on Thursday verbally declared a disaster emergency and activated members of the Colorado National Guard as a potentially historic snowstorm slams the Eastern Plains and Front Range.

Weather forecasters said snowfall rates up to 2 inches per hour could dump up to 10 more inches of snow by the time the storm system moves out of Colorado on Saturday.

A winter storm warning will go into effect for the entire Denver metro area starting at 5 a.m. on Friday through at least noon on Saturday for “heavy, wet snow,” according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder. Winter storm warnings are also in effect for Colorado Springs and a large portion of the state farther south and through the Eastern Plains including I-70.

Of particular concern will be commuters navigating the roadways for the Friday evening commute.

“Snow and ice-covered roads will make travel hazardous, with the possibility of very difficult or impossible travel. Travel could be very difficult,” wrote the NWS.

The verbal disaster declaration activates the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center and the state's emergency operations plan. It also allows the state Office of Emergency Management (OEM) to mobilize resources and take "all necessary and appropriate state actions" to assist with storm response, according to the governor's office.

Polis also authorized unarmed members of the Colorado National Guard to help with the state's winter storm response.

In addition, the Colorado governor ordered state employees in government offices along the Front Range to work remotely on Friday where possible. In its release, Polis's office said public-facing state offices will close based on the weather conditions, with facilities in southern and southeastern Colorado likely closing for the full day Friday.

State facilities that are essential to public health and safety will remain open, and essential staff will report to work as normal.

