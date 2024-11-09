Denver snow wraps up Saturday, warmer temps and sunshine ahead over next 7 days

DENVER – It’s the light at the end of the tunnel if you’re ready for a break from the snow in Denver as the winter storm warning has expired for the core of the metro area but periods of accumulation are expected through late morning to early afternoon Saturday.

“By early afternoon, it really does start to diminish and some clearing will be coming our way,” said Denver7 chief meteorologist Mike Nelson.

Through Saturday morning, there will be periods of snow flurries, switching over to rain in Denver as snow showers continue in the mountains and road conditions improve, said Nelson.

NWS Boulder

A winter storm warning will continue for the hard-hit plains and portions of the Palmer Divide where additional accumulations of around 2 inches were expected, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

“A winter storm will move northeast out of Colorado today. Snow will continue this morning on the plains between Denver, Akron, and Limon, but warming temperatures will cause the snow to mostly change to rain and stop accumulating,” wrote the NWS. “Roads will still be slushy in the areas receiving heavier snow through at least the first part of the morning, but travel conditions will generally be improving.”

A winter weather advisory remains in place through noon Saturday for portions of Weld and Morgan Counties, including Briggsdale, Greeley and Fort Morgan where a couple more inches of snow is possible.

Fort Collins is no longer under a winter weather alert.

Today's Forecast Colorado's slow-moving storm will finally move out this weekend Lisa Hidalgo

“Skies will be clearing as the low pressure system races off to the north and east with milder air coming in for Sunday,” said Nelson. “Once we get rid of this storm system, then we’re going to melt down that snow in a big hurry. It’s been great moisture, even though it's been a bit of a hassle.”

After Saturday’s high temp of 37 degrees, Sunday in Denver will bring sunny skies and a high of 52 degrees. Denver’s 7-day outlook shows a warmer, drier weather pattern with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s through next weekend

Denver7

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.