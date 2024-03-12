Denver snowstorm could bring between 6 to 12 inches and major travel impacts

DENVER — Denver’s snow totals could reach upwards of 12 inches in some areas and rough travel conditions are possible as a powerful winter storm is set to dump heavy snow across the metro, Front Range and Colorado’s high country.

While still over 24 hours out from the beginning of the storm impacts and lingering uncertainty to exactly how much snow could fall in Denver and across the state, there is "high likelihood" for travel impacts as this storm is shaping up to be a classic March snowstorm — with March being the snowiest month of the season.

After Tuesday’s warm temps and sunshine, Denver’s weather will transition to rain beginning on Wednesday afternoon before switching over to snow.

“Winter storm watches have been issued for the metro area, the Palmer Divide, foothills, northern Front Range mountains going into effect Wednesday night and in place until early Friday morning,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. “The watch is in place for upwards of around 6 to 12 inches of snow potentially in and around Denver.”

The winter storm watch goes into effect for all Denver metro communities starting Wednesday evening for heavy snow and high wind gusts where the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder also forecasted similar snow totals between 6 and 12 inches and higher amounts possible along the foothills and Palmer Divide.

“We could see closer to a foot of snow in Castle Rock and anywhere from one to three feet possible through the northern Front Range mountains and foothills,” said Hidalgo. “So some heavy snow west of Denver, Fort Collins and down through Castle Rock.”

A winter storm watch also goes into effect starting Wednesday evening for portions of Jackson, Larimer, Grand, Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek and Park Counties where isolated snow totals up to 3 feet are possible and hazardous travel conditions are expected.

Overall, the NWS said in its early morning briefing “uncertainty still exists with details of the storm, but confidence is increasing that impactful snow will develop,”

The NWS will provide an update at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and this story will be updated with the latest potential snowfall totals and storm track.

Check the latest updated Colorado winter weather alerts at this link.

DENVER WEATHER: SNOW TIMELINE

Rain showers are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon across the Denver area in time for the evening commute.

“Winds shifting out of the northeast with blustery conditions in store throughout the day on Thursday and that rain will switch over to all snow and some areas of heavy snow throughout the day,” said Hidalgo, adding there could be some delays and cancellations on Thursday, “as those snowfall totals look pretty impressive.”

While Wednesday’s weather in Denver is expected to bring mostly rain at first, conditions will switch over to snow and “difficult travel is expected for the Front Range mountains, foothills and I-25 corridor Wednesday night through Thursday night,” said the NWS.

Motorists should be prepared for snow covered roads and treacherous travel along I-70 from Limon to Denver and through the Eisenhower Tunnel as well as along I-25 south of Fort Collins extending all the way down to Colorado Springs, according to the NWS.

The NWS said chances for a big March snowstorm decrease east and northeast from Denver through Colorado's plains.

While this strong storm is expected to drop heavy, wet snow in areas, it is not expected to plunge temperatures well below freezing.

The NWS provides a probabilistic snowfall tool that shows low-end, expected and high-end snowfall accumulations. While the tool is "experimental", the NWS says it can give an overall look at possible snow totals.

Downtown Denver: 9"

Denver International Airport: 7"

Boulder: 11"

Georgetown: 18"

Castle Rock: 17"

Kiowa: 14"

Winter Park: 25"

Walden: 7"

Lakewood: 13"

Fort Collins: 5"

Limon: 6"

Sterling: 1"

Fort Morgan: 2"

Fairplay: 10"

Breckenridge: 11"

Vail Pass: 14"

Akron: 4"

Greeley: 3"

Alamosa: 7"

Colorado Springs: 10"

Durango: 3"

Pueblo: 3"

Trinidad: 6"

Denver’s 7-day forecast shows Thursday’s morning low dropping to around 28 degrees and the high temperature around 35 degrees.

Friday’s morning low temperature in Denver will be around 27 degrees.

After morning flurries on Friday, skies are expected to clear out through the day and temperatures will slowly begin to rebound.

Saturday and Sunday in Denver, expect a mix of partly cloudy and sunny skies with temperatures warming into the upper 40s before rebounding to nearly 60 degrees and plenty of sunshine by Monday.

Denver's snowfall totals so far this winter season have lagged behind the normal totals, but blasts of February snow have helped the metro rebound.

In February, Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport recorded 13.7 inches, which is above the 7.8 inches the city normally reports in February. That additional snowfall brought Denver to around 5 inches behind the normal cumulative total for this time in the winter season.

Denver normally sees 11.5 inches of snow in March, according to NWS data, meaning if this storm were to drop 12 inches or more at DIA, the metro could officially hit its monthly normal snowfall total in just one storm.

To view the Denver snowfall statistics infographics in fullscreen mode click this link.

A Denver7 Weather Action Day is set to go into effect Wednesday evening to help you prepare for the storm. More to come!

