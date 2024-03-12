Spring-like weather remains in place for one more day! Expect sunshine and highs in the low 60s in Denver Tuesday afternoon.

The winds pick up Tuesday afternoon, ahead of a powerful winter storm that will bring heavy snow for the Front Range!

We'll see more rain and snow on the western slope Tuesday afternoon and that wet weather will spread east overnight. There's a slight chance for a few showers on the plains Tuesday night, but roads will likely be mainly dry for the Wednesday morning commute.

We'll see a rain/snow mix for Wednesday's evening commute, and it will likely start to get slushy along the Palmer Divide and in the foothills.

The snow will turn heavy Wednesday night and continue through Thursday. A winter storm watch has been issued for the metro area and mountains. Around 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible in town, with 2 to 3 feet in the foothills and northern Front Range mountains.

Stay with Denver7 as this storm makes its way into the state. We'll keep you up to date on the changing weather conditions and the heavy snowfall totals.

Light snow is possible early Friday, but skies will then clear and we'll see more sunshine and upper 40s this weekend.

Powerful March storm moving toward Colorado

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.