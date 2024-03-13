City of Denver says snowplows will hit every residential street at least once during snowstorm

Denver's fleet of snowplow drivers will hit every residential street at least once during Thursday's snowstorm, according to the city's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI).

DOTI said the residential plows will launch at 3 a.m. Thursday and will continue through 3 p.m., at which point another crew will tag them out if necessary. Every residential street will be plowed at least one time, if not more, DOTI told Denver7. Denver crews are ready to hit the roads as soon as snow moves in.

The City of Denver said it will host a news conference with Mayor Mike Johnston and DOTI at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss plans for the impending storm.

Powerful winter storm now moving into Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said pavement will see a variety of impacts based on elevation, snowfall rates, and the time of day. State plows will focus on interstates and other major roads until the storm subsides, CDOT said. Crews will then plow other secondary roads with less traffic.

CDOT leaders said drivers around the Denver metro area should expect safety closures during this storm, as 8-16 inches of snow is forecasted for the Interstate 25 corridor. Interstate 70 from Golden to Vail and U.S. 285 from C-470 to Fairplay are the other main points of focus for crews.

“With snow expected to fall at a fast rate, visibility is likely to be compromised even during periods when snow is melting quickly. Warmer spring weather leading up to the storm also means that melting snow will freeze at night and contribute to slick conditions for travelers," said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

Winds of 40 mph or more could create white-out conditions at times, according to the agency. Visibility and wind speed will determine if a closure is needed.

CDOT may preemptively close roads to reduce the probability of crashes and increased traffic.

"During a safety closure, drivers may be stopped on the interstate, turned around or directed to an exit," CDOT said.

While snowplow drivers will do their best to treat streets, CDOT recommends Coloradans stay off the roads if possible. The state is asking employees who can to work remotely.

With rain in the forecast before the snow, CDOT said it will not pre-treat some streets because the pre-treatment will get washed away. However in the areas where black ice is expected, crews will pre-treat those roads.

Colorado State Patrol warned that the more remote and rural road that a driver gets stranded on, the longer it will take for crews to get to them. But plow operators will stop and help non-emergent cases.

In the high country, there is a potential for avalanche mitigation around Loveland Pass, Berthoud Pass and the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel.

Be prepared for safety closures as CDOT and Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) crews conduct avalanche mitigation operations. They said crews will try to do this at times that won't affect traffic as much as possible.

"We want to control these avalanches and bring them down on our own terms, rather than having them run naturally," CAIC said.

If you do encounter an avalanche, CAIC recommended you stay put inside your car and don't drive through the avalanche.

"You're much safer in your vehicle than out walking around. Wait for help if you can do that," CAIC said.

