Watch Now
Denver7 | Weather

Actions

Denver weather snow totals: A look at snowfall amounts across Colorado

Denver's snow totals from the weekend snowstorm were mostly around several inches across the metro with Colorado's highest snow totals ranging around 13 inches.
Posted: 8:25 AM, Feb 11, 2024
Updated: 2024-02-11 10:33:03-05
The winter weather advisory for the Denver metro area and northeast Colorado expired and Sunday should bring sunny skies with an afternoon high temperature of around 40 degrees.
snow totals.png
union station snow denver.jpg

DENVER — Denver's snow totals from the weekend snowstorm were mostly around several inches across the metro with Colorado's highest snow totals ranging around 13 inches. Areas around Golden saw around 8 inches while Lakewood's snow gauge reported 7 inches.

Denver's weather has quieted down with plenty of sunshine and melting expected Sunday before a warm up brings afternoon high temperatures to the low 50s by midweek.

We've complied a list showing the range of snow totals across Colorado over the last 48 hours and you can see more specific snowfall reports at this link.

Scroll down to see 24-hour snow reports from Colorado ski resorts and the latest Colorado snowpack report.

DENVER METRO, COLORADO SNOW TOTALS

Greeley: 13.5”

Black Forest: 13.5”

Evans: 12”

Coal Bank Pass: 11”

Genesee: 10.8”

La Salle: 9.5”

Milliken: 9”

Eaton: 8.8”

Golden: 8.8”

Garden City: 8”

Platteville: 8”

Wheat Ridge: 7.7”

Lakewood: 7.5”

Kittredge: 7.5”

Briggsdale: 7.4”

Arvada: 7.1”

Galeton: 7”

Nunn: 7”

Firestone: 7”

Brookvale: 7”

Evergreen: 7”

Dacono: 6.1”

Colorado Springs: 6”

Beulah: 6”

Crescent Village: 6”

Vallecito: 6”

Aspen Park: 5.9”

Sawpit: 5.8”

Windsor: 5.5”

Air Force Academy: 5.5”

Monument: 5.5”

Bergen Park: 5.5”

Edgewater: 5.2”

Westminster: 5.1”

Peterson AFB: 5”

Floyd Hill: 4.8”

Broomfield: 4.7”

Campion: 4.4”

Conifer: 4.3”

Sedalia: 4”

Foxfield: 4”

Federal Heights: 4”

Montrose: 4”

Skyway: 4”

Falfa: 4”

Lone Tree: 3.8”

DIA: 3.7”

Ken Caryl: 3.7”

New Raymer: 3.5”

Longmont: 3.5”

Durango: 3.5”

Chatfield Reservoir: 3.4”

Strasburg: 3.3”

Pinecliffe: 3.3”

Elbert: 3.2”

Erie: 3.2”

Aurora: 3”

Todd Creek: 3”

Lamar: 3”

Mead: 2.6”

Berthoud: 2.5”Superior: 2.5”

Lafayette: 2.4”

Shaffers Crossing: 2.3”

Commerce City: 2.1”

ESE Denver: 2”

Aspen Springs: 2”

Castle Rock: 1.8”

Castle Pines: 1.8”

Hillside: 1.7”

COLORADO SKI AREA SNOW REPORTS | 24-HOUR TOTALS

A-Basin: 1"

Copper Mountain: 4"

Eldora: 2"

Keystone: 2"

Loveland Ski Area: 1"

Purgatory: 0"

Steamboat: 3"

Winter Park: 0"

Wolf Creek Ski Area: 1"

To view the Denver snowfall statistics infographics in fullscreen mode click this link.

COLORADO SNOWPACK MAP

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather page | 24/7 weather stream | NWS snowfall reports | COCORAHS snow reports | Colorado avalanche info center | Sunset, sunrise times | NWS monthly records, averages | NWS Denver weather history|

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver weather stream