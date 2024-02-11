Denver weather snow totals: A look at snowfall amounts across Colorado

DENVER — Denver's snow totals from the weekend snowstorm were mostly around several inches across the metro with Colorado's highest snow totals ranging around 13 inches. Areas around Golden saw around 8 inches while Lakewood's snow gauge reported 7 inches.

Denver's weather has quieted down with plenty of sunshine and melting expected Sunday before a warm up brings afternoon high temperatures to the low 50s by midweek.

We've complied a list showing the range of snow totals across Colorado over the last 48 hours and you can see more specific snowfall reports at this link.

Scroll down to see 24-hour snow reports from Colorado ski resorts and the latest Colorado snowpack report.

DENVER METRO, COLORADO SNOW TOTALS

Greeley: 13.5”

Black Forest: 13.5”

Evans: 12”

Coal Bank Pass: 11”

Genesee: 10.8”

La Salle: 9.5”

Milliken: 9”

Eaton: 8.8”

Golden: 8.8”

Garden City: 8”

Platteville: 8”

Wheat Ridge: 7.7”

Lakewood: 7.5”

Kittredge: 7.5”

Briggsdale: 7.4”

Arvada: 7.1”

Galeton: 7”

Nunn: 7”

Firestone: 7”

Brookvale: 7”

Evergreen: 7”

Dacono: 6.1”

Colorado Springs: 6”

Beulah: 6”

Crescent Village: 6”

Vallecito: 6”

Aspen Park: 5.9”

Sawpit: 5.8”

Windsor: 5.5”

Air Force Academy: 5.5”

Monument: 5.5”

Bergen Park: 5.5”

Edgewater: 5.2”

Westminster: 5.1”

Peterson AFB: 5”

Floyd Hill: 4.8”

Broomfield: 4.7”

Campion: 4.4”

Conifer: 4.3”

Sedalia: 4”

Foxfield: 4”

Federal Heights: 4”

Montrose: 4”

Skyway: 4”

Falfa: 4”

Lone Tree: 3.8”

DIA: 3.7”

Ken Caryl: 3.7”

New Raymer: 3.5”

Longmont: 3.5”

Durango: 3.5”

Chatfield Reservoir: 3.4”

Strasburg: 3.3”

Pinecliffe: 3.3”

Elbert: 3.2”

Erie: 3.2”

Aurora: 3”

Todd Creek: 3”

Lamar: 3”

Mead: 2.6”

Berthoud: 2.5”Superior: 2.5”

Lafayette: 2.4”

Shaffers Crossing: 2.3”

Commerce City: 2.1”

ESE Denver: 2”

Aspen Springs: 2”

Castle Rock: 1.8”

Castle Pines: 1.8”

Hillside: 1.7”

COLORADO SKI AREA SNOW REPORTS | 24-HOUR TOTALS

A-Basin: 1"

Copper Mountain: 4"

Eldora: 2"

Keystone: 2"

Loveland Ski Area: 1"

Purgatory: 0"

Steamboat: 3"

Winter Park: 0"

Wolf Creek Ski Area: 1"

To view the Denver snowfall statistics infographics in fullscreen mode click this link.

COLORADO SNOWPACK MAP

