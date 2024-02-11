Denver weather snow totals: A look at snowfall amounts across Colorado

DENVER — Denver's snow totals from the weekend snowstorm were mostly around several inches across the metro with Colorado's highest snow totals ranging around 13 inches. Areas around Golden saw around 8 inches while Lakewood's snow gauge reported 7 inches.
Denver's weather has quieted down with plenty of sunshine and melting expected Sunday before a warm up brings afternoon high temperatures to the low 50s by midweek.
We've complied a list showing the range of snow totals across Colorado over the last 48 hours and you can see more specific snowfall reports at this link.
Scroll down to see 24-hour snow reports from Colorado ski resorts and the latest Colorado snowpack report.
DENVER METRO, COLORADO SNOW TOTALS
Greeley: 13.5”
Black Forest: 13.5”
Evans: 12”
Coal Bank Pass: 11”
Genesee: 10.8”
La Salle: 9.5”
Milliken: 9”
Eaton: 8.8”
Golden: 8.8”
Garden City: 8”
Platteville: 8”
Wheat Ridge: 7.7”
Lakewood: 7.5”
Kittredge: 7.5”
Briggsdale: 7.4”
Arvada: 7.1”
Galeton: 7”
Nunn: 7”
Firestone: 7”
Brookvale: 7”
Evergreen: 7”
Dacono: 6.1”
Colorado Springs: 6”
Beulah: 6”
Crescent Village: 6”
Vallecito: 6”
Aspen Park: 5.9”
Sawpit: 5.8”
Windsor: 5.5”
Air Force Academy: 5.5”
Monument: 5.5”
Bergen Park: 5.5”
Edgewater: 5.2”
Westminster: 5.1”
Peterson AFB: 5”
Floyd Hill: 4.8”
Broomfield: 4.7”
Campion: 4.4”
Conifer: 4.3”
Sedalia: 4”
Foxfield: 4”
Federal Heights: 4”
Montrose: 4”
Skyway: 4”
Falfa: 4”
Lone Tree: 3.8”
DIA: 3.7”
Ken Caryl: 3.7”
New Raymer: 3.5”
Longmont: 3.5”
Durango: 3.5”
Chatfield Reservoir: 3.4”
Strasburg: 3.3”
Pinecliffe: 3.3”
Elbert: 3.2”
Erie: 3.2”
Aurora: 3”
Todd Creek: 3”
Lamar: 3”
Mead: 2.6”
Berthoud: 2.5”Superior: 2.5”
Lafayette: 2.4”
Shaffers Crossing: 2.3”
Commerce City: 2.1”
ESE Denver: 2”
Aspen Springs: 2”
Castle Rock: 1.8”
Castle Pines: 1.8”
Hillside: 1.7”
COLORADO SKI AREA SNOW REPORTS | 24-HOUR TOTALS
A-Basin: 1"
Eldora: 2"
Keystone: 2"
Purgatory: 0"
Steamboat: 3"
Winter Park: 0"
To view the Denver snowfall statistics infographics in fullscreen mode click this link.
COLORADO SNOWPACK MAP
DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather page | 24/7 weather stream | NWS snowfall reports | COCORAHS snow reports | Colorado avalanche info center | Sunset, sunrise times | NWS monthly records, averages | NWS Denver weather history|
Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.