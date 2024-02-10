How much did it snow? Colorado snow totals for Feb. 9-10, 2024 snowstorm

A winter storm that moved into Colorado Friday evening dumped several inches of snow in the Denver metro area and other parts of the state.

The Greeley area saw the brunt of the storm, with more than a foot of snow recorded in some areas of Weld County. The snow should be tapering off around midnight.

MORE: Hourly forecast | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Here are the latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Saturday afternoon.

Greeley, CO 13.5 inches

1 E Greeley, CO 12.4 inches

Evans, CO 12 inches

1 S Greeley, CO 11 inches

2 WSW Greeley, CO 10.5 inches

1 ENE Greeley, CO 10.3 inches

1 WNW Greeley, CO 10 inches

1 NNW Genesee, CO 9.7 inches

4 W La Salle, CO 9.5 inches

1 E Greeley, CO 9.3 inches

1 WSW Greeley, CO 9 inches

2 E Greeley, CO 9 inches

1 E Milliken, CO 9 inches

Eaton, CO 8.8 inches

1 E Golden, CO 8.8 inches

4 WSW Eaton, CO 8.5 inches

1 W Evans, CO 8.5 inches

2 SW Golden, CO 8.5 inches

1 ENE Milliken, CO 8 inches

1 NNW Garden City, CO 8 inches

Platteville, CO 8 inches

Milliken, CO 7.7 inches

1 S Wheat Ridge, CO 7.7 inches

1 SW Kittredge, CO 7.5 inches

1 W Wheat Ridge, CO 7.5 inches

1 W Wheat Ridge, CO 7.5 inches

2 WSW Lakewood, CO 7.5 inches

1 WNW Briggsdale, CO 7.4 inches

2 NNW Golden, CO 7.3 inches

3 SW Galeton, CO 7 inches

1 ENE Nunn, CO 7 inches

1 ENE Brookvale, CO 7 inches

1 NW Wheat Ridge, CO 7 inches

4 NE Firestone, CO 7 inches

4 W Black Forest, CO 7 inches

3 S Evergreen, CO 6.8 inches

1 WNW Gill, CO 6.5 inches

3 SSW Evergreen, CO 6.5 inches

1 NE Wheat Ridge, CO 6.5 inches

2 SSE Arvada, CO 6.3 inches

1 NE Brookvale, CO 6.2 inches

1 NE Dacono, CO 6.1 inches

6 NE Nunn, CO 6 inches

1 NE Brookvale, CO 6 inches

1 ENE Arvada, CO 6 inches

1 W Firestone, CO 6 inches

4 WNW Black Forest, CO 6 inches

6 NE Colorado Springs, CO 6 inches

4 NNE Vallecito, CO 6 inches

5 W Aspen Park, CO 5.9 inches

Gering, NE 5.8 inches

Kimball, NE 5.8 inches

7 NE Sawpit, CO 5.8 inches

1 NNE Evergreen, CO 5.7 inches

Arvada, CO 5.7 inches

4 WSW Windsor, CO 5.5 inches

2 W Evans, CO 5.5 inches

4 WNW Greeley, CO 5.5 inches

2 SSE Kittredge, CO 5.5 inches

1 SSE Bergen Park, CO 5.5 inches

2 NNE Monument, CO 5.5 inches

3 NE Air Force Academy, CO 5.5 inches

1 NNW Arvada, CO 5.4 inches

4 WSW Arvada, CO 5.4 inches

1 NNE Edgewater, CO 5.2 inches

1 SW Westminster, CO 5.1 inches

3 S Windsor, CO 5 inches

2 N Black Forest, CO 5 inches

1 E Lakewood, CO 4.9 inches

Greeley, CO 4.8 inches

4 NNE Floyd Hill, CO 4.8 inches

Wah Keeney Park, CO 4.8 inches

1 SSE Broomfield, CO 4.7 inches

3 W Arvada, CO 4.6 inches

Campion, CO 4.4 inches

3 S Conifer, CO 4.3 inches

4 N Floyd Hill, CO 4.2 inches

2 NE Arvada, CO 4.2 inches

4 WNW Arvada, CO 4.2 inches

3 WNW Arvada, CO 4.2 inches

2 NE Northglenn, CO 4.2 inches

1 WNW Northglenn, CO 4.1 inches

Bayard, NE 4 inches

1 WSW Northglenn, CO 4 inches

2 NW Arvada, CO 4 inches

Westminster, CO 4 inches

1 NNW Federal Heights, CO 4 inches

3 W Westminster, CO 4 inches

3 E Arvada, CO 4 inches

3 NE Foxfield, CO 4 inches

3 WSW Sedalia, CO 4 inches

4 WNW Black Forest, CO 4 inches

2 WSW Peterson AFB, CO 4 inches

3 ESE Montrose, CO 4 inches

6 E Skyway, CO 4 inches

2 W Timnath, CO 3.8 inches

2 SW Hayden, CO 3.8 inches

2 SE Mountain View, CO 3.8 inches

2 ESE Lakewood, CO 3.8 inches

4 SE Evergreen, CO 3.6 inches

2 NE Westminster, CO 3.6 inches

1 W Windsor, CO 3.6 inches

New Raymer, CO 3.5 inches

1 SSW Crescent Village, CO 3.5 inches

3 NE Longmont, CO 3.5 inches

2 NNE Erie, CO 3.5 inches

3 SE Federal Heights, CO 3.5 inches

3 WNW Aspen Park, CO 3.5 inches

Thornton, CO 3.4 inches

2 NE Thornton, CO 3.4 inches

1 SSW Denver Intl Airpo, CO 3.4 inches

4 SSE Pinecliffe, CO 3.3 inches

3 E Loveland, CO 3.3 inches

3 SW Fort Collins, CO 3.3 inches

3 NW Arvada, CO 3.3 inches

2 W Broomfield, CO 3.3 inches

4 WSW Windsor, CO 3.2 inches

3 S Erie, CO 3.2 inches

3 N Milton Reservoir, CO 3.2 inches

4 W Elbert, CO 3.2 inches

4 NW Arvada, CO 3.1 inches

1 NW Broomfield, CO 3.1 inches

1 NW Broomfield, CO 3.1 inches

5 SSE Elbert, CO 3.1 inches

1 SW Tiny Town, CO 3 inches

3 E Loveland, CO 3 inches

1 SE Todd Creek, CO 3 inches

2 E Broomfield, CO 3 inches

5 S Manila Village, CO 3 inches

10 NW Kremmling, CO 3 inches

3 WSW Frederick, CO 3 inches

2 NE Foxfield, CO 3 inches

2 E Foxfield, CO 3 inches

1 W Brighton, CO 3 inches

3 E Monument, CO 3 inches

1 NW Lone Tree, CO 3 inches

4 SE Air Force Academy, CO 3 inches

1 NNW Erie, CO 2.9 inches

3 N Erie, CO 2.9 inches

3 SSW Crescent Village, CO 2.8 inches

4 WSW Berthoud, CO 2.7 inches

1 E Ken Caryl, CO 2.7 inches

3 ENE Highlands Ranch, CO 2.7 inches

3 WSW Fort Collins, CO 2.6 inches

4 SSW Mead, CO 2.6 inches

4 ESE Foxfield, CO 2.6 inches

Fort Collins, CO 2.5 inches

1 SSW Fort Collins, CO 2.5 inches

Campion, CO 2.5 inches

3 WSW Berthoud, CO 2.5 inches

3 S Superior, CO 2.5 inches

4 NW Hardin, CO 2.5 inches

1 WSW Greenwood Village, CO 2.5 inches

3 ESE Lone Tree, CO 2.5 inches

2 W Lone Tree, CO 2.5 inches

3 NE Air Force Academy, CO 2.5 inches

1 ENE 11-Mile Canyon Re, CO 2.5 inches

2 SSE Conifer, CO 2.5 inches

6 SSE Pagosa Springs, CO 2.5 inches

4 NNW Mount Crested But, CO 2.5 inches

4 NNW Mount Crested But, CO 2.5 inches

1 SE Fort Collins, CO 2.4 inches

2 S Fort Collins, CO 2.4 inches

1 SSW Lafayette, CO 2.4 inches

4 SE Conifer, CO 2.4 inches

2 SSW Rocky Flats, CO 2.3 inches

3 S Fort Collins, CO 2.3 inches

1 WNW Cherry Creek Rese, CO 2.3 inches

2 NW Colorado Springs, CO 2.3 inches

2 NNE Shaffers Crossing, CO 2.3 inches

5 NW Campion, CO 2.2 inches

2 N Longmont, CO 2.2 inches

Denver Intl Airport, CO 2.2 inches

2 ESE Commerce City, CO 2.1 inches

3 NNE Ken Caryl, CO 2.1 inches

1 ENE Littleton, CO 2.1 inches

2 ENE Edgemont, SD 2 inches

1 ENE Fort Collins, CO 2 inches

2 ESE Fort Collins, CO 2 inches

2 SSE Loveland, CO 2 inches

1 SW Fort Collins, CO 2 inches

3 W Campion, CO 2 inches

2 SE Horsetooth Mountai, CO 2 inches

Lafayette, CO 2 inches

1 NNE Lafayette, CO 2 inches

3 SSW Buckley AFB, CO 2 inches

2 WSW Buckley AFB, CO 2 inches

1 WSW Aurora, CO 2 inches

1 WNW Crescent Village, CO 2 inches

Aspen Springs, CO 2 inches

4 ESE Denver, CO 2 inches

1 ESE Denver, CO 2 inches

2 ESE Foxfield, CO 2 inches

3 N Foxfield, CO 2 inches

Kassler, CO 2 inches

2 WSW Colorado Springs, CO 2 inches

1 NNW Grant, CO 2 inches

2 WNW Fort Collins, CO 1.9 inches

1 E Superior, CO 1.9 inches

2 SE Timnath, CO 1.9 inches

2 ENE Mountain View, CO 1.9 inches

4 NNE Ken Caryl, CO 1.9 inches

2 N Timnath, CO 1.8 inches

2 NNE Loveland, CO 1.8 inches

1 WNW Fort Collins, CO 1.8 inches

2 SSW Aurora, CO 1.8 inches

3 N Cherry Creek Reserv, CO 1.8 inches

5 NW Aurora, CO 1.8 inches

3 SSW Castle Pines, CO 1.8 inches

Castle Rock, CO 1.8 inches

4 NE Juanita, CO 1.8 inches

1 N Lawson, CO 1.7 inches

3 NW Columbine, CO 1.7 inches

2 NE Rollinsville, CO 1.7 inches

1 N Englewood, CO 1.6 inches

4 ESE Foxfield, CO 1.6 inches

3 SW Highlands Ranch, CO 1.6 inches

1 SSW Rollinsville, CO 1.6 inches

Rollinsville, CO 1.6 inches

1 NNW Campion, CO 1.5 inches

2 NW Loveland, CO 1.5 inches

Hayden, CO 1.5 inches

3 E Buckhorn Mountain, CO 1.5 inches

2 N Lyons, CO 1.5 inches

4 NNE Timnath, CO 1.5 inches

3 E Denver, CO 1.5 inches

3 ENE White Ranch Open, CO 1.5 inches

1 NNE Columbine, CO 1.5 inches

1 NE Littleton, CO 1.5 inches

3 ENE Cherry Creek Rese, CO 1.5 inches

3 ENE Shamballa, CO 1.5 inches

1 W Ken Caryl, CO 1.5 inches

Nederland, CO 1.5 inches

2 NW Loveland, CO 1.4 inches

2 WNW Erie, CO 1.4 inches

3 NNE Pinecliffe, CO 1.4 inches

Littleton, CO 1.4 inches

3 NE Grand Junction, CO 1.4 inches

2 N Campion, CO 1.3 inches

2 E Longmont, CO 1.3 inches

3 E Longmont, CO 1.3 inches

5 W Toponas, CO 1.3 inches

Lyons, CO 1.3 inches

2 N Cherry Hills Villag, CO 1.3 inches

10 E Arapahoe Park, CO 1.3 inches

2 SW Cherry Hills Villa, CO 1.3 inches

2 NE Cherry Hills Villa, CO 1.3 inches

2 NE Englewood, CO 1.3 inches

2 NE Nederland, CO 1.3 inches

3 N Pinecliffe, CO 1.3 inches

2 SSW Berthoud, CO 1.2 inches

3 NW Fort Collins, CO 1.2 inches

3 NNW Fort Collins, CO 1.2 inches

2 SE Horsetooth Mountai, CO 1.2 inches

1 SE Gould, CO 1.2 inches

Columbine, CO 1.2 inches

1 SE New Castle, CO 1.2 inches

3 NE Nederland, CO 1.1 inches

2 SSW Berthoud, CO 1.1 inches

4 NNE Fort Collins, CO 1.1 inches

4 E Laporte, CO 1.1 inches

3 W Fort Collins, CO 1.1 inches

2 N Louisville, CO 1.1 inches

5 S Castlewood Canyon, CO 1.1 inches

1 ESE Ken Caryl, CO 1.1 inches

3 NW Cattle Creek, CO 1.1 inches

Poudre Park, CO 1 inch

4 SW Carter Lake, CO 1 inch

4 ENE Nederland, CO 1 inch

5 NNE Fort Collins, CO 1 inch

3 NE Laporte, CO 1 inch

9 WNW Kremmling, CO 1 inch

Lafayette, CO 1 inch

1 NW Pinewood Springs, CO 1 inch

1 ESE Highlands Ranch, CO 1 inch

3 SE Shamballa, CO 1 inch

Ponderosa Park, CO 1 inch

1 ESE The Pinery, CO 1 inch

5 ENE Chimney Rock, CO 1 inch

3 SSE Pagosa Springs, CO 1 inch

4 E Chromo, CO 1 inch

1 N Chimney Rock, CO 1 inch

7 E Virginia Dale, CO 0.9 inches

2 SE Wilkerson Pass, CO 0.9 inches

3 SSE Hygiene, CO 0.8 inches

3 WNW Fort Collins, CO 0.8 inches

1 W Boulder, CO 0.8 inches

3 SSW Boulder, CO 0.8 inches

2 SE Castle Pines, CO 0.8 inches

3 SSE Hygiene, CO 0.7 inches

3 ESE Buckhorn Mountain, CO 0.7 inches

4 E Laporte, CO 0.7 inches

3 W Fort Collins, CO 0.7 inches

3 WNW Castlewood Canyon, CO 0.7 inches

1 NNW Boulder, CO 0.5 inches

2 SSW Silverthorne, CO 0.5 inches

Wellington, CO 0.5 inches

1 SE Waverly, CO 0.5 inches

2 NE Wellington, CO 0.5 inches

3 ENE Laporte, CO 0.5 inches

1 ENE Bellvue, CO 0.5 inches

1 NW Laporte, CO 0.5 inches

2 SSE Laporte, CO 0.5 inches

1 WNW Boulder, CO 0.5 inches

2 NW Boulder, CO 0.5 inches

1 WSW Lafayette, CO 0.5 inches

4 W Pinewood Springs, CO 0.5 inches

6 NNW Silverthorne, CO 0.5 inches

7 SW Deer Trail, CO 0.5 inches

2 SSW Castle Rock, CO 0.5 inches

1 N Castle Rock, CO 0.5 inches

3 SW Ponderosa Park, CO 0.5 inches

Limon, CO 0.5 inches

1 NNW Cheesman Reservoi, CO 0.5 inches

2 NW Boulder, CO 0.4 inches

3 W Jamestown, CO 0.4 inches

1 N Sunshine, CO 0.4 inches

Frisco, CO 0.4 inches

1 NNW Louisville, CO 0.4 inches

3 SE The Pinery, CO 0.4 inches

1 SSW Sterling, CO 0.3 inches

Sterling, CO 0.3 inches

3 NW Louisville, CO 0.3 inches

2 NW Boulder, CO 0.3 inches

1 SW Wellington, CO 0.3 inches

2 W Boulder, CO 0.3 inches

1 ENE Boulder, CO 0.3 inches

2 S Boulder, CO 0.3 inches

2 NNW Marshall, CO 0.3 inches

2 SW Estes Park, CO 0.3 inches

4 ENE Cedar Point, CO 0.3 inches

3 NW Lafayette, CO 0.2 inches

2 SSW Elkdale, CO 0.2 inches

2 SSE Boulder, CO 0.2 inches

2 S Estes Park, CO 0.2 inches

2 WNW Estes Park, CO 0.2 inches

1 SE Boulder, CO 0.2 inches

1 SSE Brush, CO 0.2 inches

2 W Niwot, CO 0.1 inches

1 E Gary, CO 0.1 inches

1 E Gary, CO 0.1 inches

Brush, CO 0.1 inches