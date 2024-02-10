How much did it snow? Colorado snow totals for Feb. 9-10, 2024 snowstorm

A winter storm that moved into Colorado Friday evening dumped several inches of snow in the Denver metro area and other parts of the state.
The Greeley area saw the brunt of the storm, with more than a foot of snow recorded in some areas of Weld County. The snow should be tapering off around midnight.
Here are the latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Saturday afternoon.
Greeley, CO 13.5 inches
1 E Greeley, CO 12.4 inches
Evans, CO 12 inches
1 S Greeley, CO 11 inches
2 WSW Greeley, CO 10.5 inches
1 ENE Greeley, CO 10.3 inches
1 WNW Greeley, CO 10 inches
1 NNW Genesee, CO 9.7 inches
4 W La Salle, CO 9.5 inches
1 E Greeley, CO 9.3 inches
1 WSW Greeley, CO 9 inches
2 E Greeley, CO 9 inches
1 E Milliken, CO 9 inches
Eaton, CO 8.8 inches
1 E Golden, CO 8.8 inches
4 WSW Eaton, CO 8.5 inches
1 W Evans, CO 8.5 inches
2 SW Golden, CO 8.5 inches
1 ENE Milliken, CO 8 inches
1 NNW Garden City, CO 8 inches
Platteville, CO 8 inches
Milliken, CO 7.7 inches
1 S Wheat Ridge, CO 7.7 inches
1 SW Kittredge, CO 7.5 inches
1 W Wheat Ridge, CO 7.5 inches
2 WSW Lakewood, CO 7.5 inches
1 WNW Briggsdale, CO 7.4 inches
2 NNW Golden, CO 7.3 inches
3 SW Galeton, CO 7 inches
1 ENE Nunn, CO 7 inches
1 ENE Brookvale, CO 7 inches
1 NW Wheat Ridge, CO 7 inches
4 NE Firestone, CO 7 inches
4 W Black Forest, CO 7 inches
3 S Evergreen, CO 6.8 inches
1 WNW Gill, CO 6.5 inches
3 SSW Evergreen, CO 6.5 inches
1 NE Wheat Ridge, CO 6.5 inches
2 SSE Arvada, CO 6.3 inches
1 NE Brookvale, CO 6.2 inches
1 NE Dacono, CO 6.1 inches
6 NE Nunn, CO 6 inches
1 NE Brookvale, CO 6 inches
1 ENE Arvada, CO 6 inches
1 W Firestone, CO 6 inches
4 WNW Black Forest, CO 6 inches
6 NE Colorado Springs, CO 6 inches
4 NNE Vallecito, CO 6 inches
5 W Aspen Park, CO 5.9 inches
Gering, NE 5.8 inches
Kimball, NE 5.8 inches
7 NE Sawpit, CO 5.8 inches
1 NNE Evergreen, CO 5.7 inches
Arvada, CO 5.7 inches
4 WSW Windsor, CO 5.5 inches
2 W Evans, CO 5.5 inches
4 WNW Greeley, CO 5.5 inches
2 SSE Kittredge, CO 5.5 inches
1 SSE Bergen Park, CO 5.5 inches
2 NNE Monument, CO 5.5 inches
3 NE Air Force Academy, CO 5.5 inches
1 NNW Arvada, CO 5.4 inches
4 WSW Arvada, CO 5.4 inches
1 NNE Edgewater, CO 5.2 inches
1 SW Westminster, CO 5.1 inches
3 S Windsor, CO 5 inches
2 N Black Forest, CO 5 inches
1 E Lakewood, CO 4.9 inches
Greeley, CO 4.8 inches
4 NNE Floyd Hill, CO 4.8 inches
Wah Keeney Park, CO 4.8 inches
1 SSE Broomfield, CO 4.7 inches
3 W Arvada, CO 4.6 inches
Campion, CO 4.4 inches
3 S Conifer, CO 4.3 inches
4 N Floyd Hill, CO 4.2 inches
2 NE Arvada, CO 4.2 inches
4 WNW Arvada, CO 4.2 inches
3 WNW Arvada, CO 4.2 inches
2 NE Northglenn, CO 4.2 inches
1 WNW Northglenn, CO 4.1 inches
Bayard, NE 4 inches
1 WSW Northglenn, CO 4 inches
2 NW Arvada, CO 4 inches
Westminster, CO 4 inches
1 NNW Federal Heights, CO 4 inches
3 W Westminster, CO 4 inches
3 E Arvada, CO 4 inches
3 NE Foxfield, CO 4 inches
3 WSW Sedalia, CO 4 inches
4 WNW Black Forest, CO 4 inches
2 WSW Peterson AFB, CO 4 inches
3 ESE Montrose, CO 4 inches
6 E Skyway, CO 4 inches
2 W Timnath, CO 3.8 inches
2 SW Hayden, CO 3.8 inches
2 SE Mountain View, CO 3.8 inches
2 ESE Lakewood, CO 3.8 inches
4 SE Evergreen, CO 3.6 inches
2 NE Westminster, CO 3.6 inches
1 W Windsor, CO 3.6 inches
New Raymer, CO 3.5 inches
1 SSW Crescent Village, CO 3.5 inches
3 NE Longmont, CO 3.5 inches
2 NNE Erie, CO 3.5 inches
3 SE Federal Heights, CO 3.5 inches
3 WNW Aspen Park, CO 3.5 inches
Thornton, CO 3.4 inches
2 NE Thornton, CO 3.4 inches
1 SSW Denver Intl Airpo, CO 3.4 inches
4 SSE Pinecliffe, CO 3.3 inches
3 E Loveland, CO 3.3 inches
3 SW Fort Collins, CO 3.3 inches
3 NW Arvada, CO 3.3 inches
2 W Broomfield, CO 3.3 inches
4 WSW Windsor, CO 3.2 inches
3 S Erie, CO 3.2 inches
3 N Milton Reservoir, CO 3.2 inches
4 W Elbert, CO 3.2 inches
4 NW Arvada, CO 3.1 inches
1 NW Broomfield, CO 3.1 inches
5 SSE Elbert, CO 3.1 inches
1 SW Tiny Town, CO 3 inches
3 E Loveland, CO 3 inches
1 SE Todd Creek, CO 3 inches
2 E Broomfield, CO 3 inches
5 S Manila Village, CO 3 inches
10 NW Kremmling, CO 3 inches
3 WSW Frederick, CO 3 inches
2 NE Foxfield, CO 3 inches
2 E Foxfield, CO 3 inches
1 W Brighton, CO 3 inches
3 E Monument, CO 3 inches
1 NW Lone Tree, CO 3 inches
4 SE Air Force Academy, CO 3 inches
1 NNW Erie, CO 2.9 inches
3 N Erie, CO 2.9 inches
3 SSW Crescent Village, CO 2.8 inches
4 WSW Berthoud, CO 2.7 inches
1 E Ken Caryl, CO 2.7 inches
3 ENE Highlands Ranch, CO 2.7 inches
3 WSW Fort Collins, CO 2.6 inches
4 SSW Mead, CO 2.6 inches
4 ESE Foxfield, CO 2.6 inches
Fort Collins, CO 2.5 inches
1 SSW Fort Collins, CO 2.5 inches
Campion, CO 2.5 inches
3 WSW Berthoud, CO 2.5 inches
3 S Superior, CO 2.5 inches
4 NW Hardin, CO 2.5 inches
1 WSW Greenwood Village, CO 2.5 inches
3 ESE Lone Tree, CO 2.5 inches
2 W Lone Tree, CO 2.5 inches
3 NE Air Force Academy, CO 2.5 inches
1 ENE 11-Mile Canyon Re, CO 2.5 inches
2 SSE Conifer, CO 2.5 inches
6 SSE Pagosa Springs, CO 2.5 inches
4 NNW Mount Crested But, CO 2.5 inches
1 SE Fort Collins, CO 2.4 inches
2 S Fort Collins, CO 2.4 inches
1 SSW Lafayette, CO 2.4 inches
4 SE Conifer, CO 2.4 inches
2 SSW Rocky Flats, CO 2.3 inches
3 S Fort Collins, CO 2.3 inches
1 WNW Cherry Creek Rese, CO 2.3 inches
2 NW Colorado Springs, CO 2.3 inches
2 NNE Shaffers Crossing, CO 2.3 inches
5 NW Campion, CO 2.2 inches
2 N Longmont, CO 2.2 inches
Denver Intl Airport, CO 2.2 inches
2 ESE Commerce City, CO 2.1 inches
3 NNE Ken Caryl, CO 2.1 inches
1 ENE Littleton, CO 2.1 inches
2 ENE Edgemont, SD 2 inches
1 ENE Fort Collins, CO 2 inches
2 ESE Fort Collins, CO 2 inches
2 SSE Loveland, CO 2 inches
1 SW Fort Collins, CO 2 inches
3 W Campion, CO 2 inches
2 SE Horsetooth Mountai, CO 2 inches
Lafayette, CO 2 inches
1 NNE Lafayette, CO 2 inches
3 SSW Buckley AFB, CO 2 inches
2 WSW Buckley AFB, CO 2 inches
1 WSW Aurora, CO 2 inches
1 WNW Crescent Village, CO 2 inches
Aspen Springs, CO 2 inches
4 ESE Denver, CO 2 inches
1 ESE Denver, CO 2 inches
2 ESE Foxfield, CO 2 inches
3 N Foxfield, CO 2 inches
Kassler, CO 2 inches
2 WSW Colorado Springs, CO 2 inches
1 NNW Grant, CO 2 inches
2 WNW Fort Collins, CO 1.9 inches
1 E Superior, CO 1.9 inches
2 SE Timnath, CO 1.9 inches
2 ENE Mountain View, CO 1.9 inches
4 NNE Ken Caryl, CO 1.9 inches
2 N Timnath, CO 1.8 inches
2 NNE Loveland, CO 1.8 inches
1 WNW Fort Collins, CO 1.8 inches
2 SSW Aurora, CO 1.8 inches
3 N Cherry Creek Reserv, CO 1.8 inches
5 NW Aurora, CO 1.8 inches
3 SSW Castle Pines, CO 1.8 inches
Castle Rock, CO 1.8 inches
4 NE Juanita, CO 1.8 inches
1 N Lawson, CO 1.7 inches
3 NW Columbine, CO 1.7 inches
2 NE Rollinsville, CO 1.7 inches
1 N Englewood, CO 1.6 inches
4 ESE Foxfield, CO 1.6 inches
3 SW Highlands Ranch, CO 1.6 inches
1 SSW Rollinsville, CO 1.6 inches
Rollinsville, CO 1.6 inches
1 NNW Campion, CO 1.5 inches
2 NW Loveland, CO 1.5 inches
Hayden, CO 1.5 inches
3 E Buckhorn Mountain, CO 1.5 inches
2 N Lyons, CO 1.5 inches
4 NNE Timnath, CO 1.5 inches
3 E Denver, CO 1.5 inches
3 ENE White Ranch Open, CO 1.5 inches
1 NNE Columbine, CO 1.5 inches
1 NE Littleton, CO 1.5 inches
3 ENE Cherry Creek Rese, CO 1.5 inches
3 ENE Shamballa, CO 1.5 inches
1 W Ken Caryl, CO 1.5 inches
Nederland, CO 1.5 inches
2 NW Loveland, CO 1.4 inches
2 WNW Erie, CO 1.4 inches
3 NNE Pinecliffe, CO 1.4 inches
Littleton, CO 1.4 inches
3 NE Grand Junction, CO 1.4 inches
2 N Campion, CO 1.3 inches
2 E Longmont, CO 1.3 inches
3 E Longmont, CO 1.3 inches
5 W Toponas, CO 1.3 inches
Lyons, CO 1.3 inches
2 N Cherry Hills Villag, CO 1.3 inches
10 E Arapahoe Park, CO 1.3 inches
2 SW Cherry Hills Villa, CO 1.3 inches
2 NE Cherry Hills Villa, CO 1.3 inches
2 NE Englewood, CO 1.3 inches
2 NE Nederland, CO 1.3 inches
3 N Pinecliffe, CO 1.3 inches
2 SSW Berthoud, CO 1.2 inches
3 NW Fort Collins, CO 1.2 inches
3 NNW Fort Collins, CO 1.2 inches
2 SE Horsetooth Mountai, CO 1.2 inches
1 SE Gould, CO 1.2 inches
Columbine, CO 1.2 inches
1 SE New Castle, CO 1.2 inches
3 NE Nederland, CO 1.1 inches
2 SSW Berthoud, CO 1.1 inches
4 NNE Fort Collins, CO 1.1 inches
4 E Laporte, CO 1.1 inches
3 W Fort Collins, CO 1.1 inches
2 N Louisville, CO 1.1 inches
5 S Castlewood Canyon, CO 1.1 inches
1 ESE Ken Caryl, CO 1.1 inches
3 NW Cattle Creek, CO 1.1 inches
Poudre Park, CO 1 inch
4 SW Carter Lake, CO 1 inch
4 ENE Nederland, CO 1 inch
5 NNE Fort Collins, CO 1 inch
3 NE Laporte, CO 1 inch
9 WNW Kremmling, CO 1 inch
Lafayette, CO 1 inch
1 NW Pinewood Springs, CO 1 inch
1 ESE Highlands Ranch, CO 1 inch
3 SE Shamballa, CO 1 inch
Ponderosa Park, CO 1 inch
1 ESE The Pinery, CO 1 inch
5 ENE Chimney Rock, CO 1 inch
3 SSE Pagosa Springs, CO 1 inch
4 E Chromo, CO 1 inch
1 N Chimney Rock, CO 1 inch
7 E Virginia Dale, CO 0.9 inches
2 SE Wilkerson Pass, CO 0.9 inches
3 SSE Hygiene, CO 0.8 inches
3 WNW Fort Collins, CO 0.8 inches
1 W Boulder, CO 0.8 inches
3 SSW Boulder, CO 0.8 inches
2 SE Castle Pines, CO 0.8 inches
3 SSE Hygiene, CO 0.7 inches
3 ESE Buckhorn Mountain, CO 0.7 inches
4 E Laporte, CO 0.7 inches
3 W Fort Collins, CO 0.7 inches
3 WNW Castlewood Canyon, CO 0.7 inches
1 NNW Boulder, CO 0.5 inches
2 SSW Silverthorne, CO 0.5 inches
Wellington, CO 0.5 inches
1 SE Waverly, CO 0.5 inches
2 NE Wellington, CO 0.5 inches
3 ENE Laporte, CO 0.5 inches
1 ENE Bellvue, CO 0.5 inches
1 NW Laporte, CO 0.5 inches
2 SSE Laporte, CO 0.5 inches
1 WNW Boulder, CO 0.5 inches
2 NW Boulder, CO 0.5 inches
1 WSW Lafayette, CO 0.5 inches
4 W Pinewood Springs, CO 0.5 inches
6 NNW Silverthorne, CO 0.5 inches
7 SW Deer Trail, CO 0.5 inches
2 SSW Castle Rock, CO 0.5 inches
1 N Castle Rock, CO 0.5 inches
3 SW Ponderosa Park, CO 0.5 inches
Limon, CO 0.5 inches
1 NNW Cheesman Reservoi, CO 0.5 inches
2 NW Boulder, CO 0.4 inches
3 W Jamestown, CO 0.4 inches
1 N Sunshine, CO 0.4 inches
Frisco, CO 0.4 inches
1 NNW Louisville, CO 0.4 inches
3 SE The Pinery, CO 0.4 inches
1 SSW Sterling, CO 0.3 inches
Sterling, CO 0.3 inches
3 NW Louisville, CO 0.3 inches
2 NW Boulder, CO 0.3 inches
1 SW Wellington, CO 0.3 inches
2 W Boulder, CO 0.3 inches
1 ENE Boulder, CO 0.3 inches
2 S Boulder, CO 0.3 inches
2 NNW Marshall, CO 0.3 inches
2 SW Estes Park, CO 0.3 inches
4 ENE Cedar Point, CO 0.3 inches
3 NW Lafayette, CO 0.2 inches
2 SSW Elkdale, CO 0.2 inches
2 SSE Boulder, CO 0.2 inches
2 S Estes Park, CO 0.2 inches
2 WNW Estes Park, CO 0.2 inches
1 SE Boulder, CO 0.2 inches
1 SSE Brush, CO 0.2 inches
2 W Niwot, CO 0.1 inches
1 E Gary, CO 0.1 inches
Brush, CO 0.1 inches