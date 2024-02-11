Denver’s weather shows nice warm up for the week before next snow chance

DENVER — Denver’s weather has turned quieter after Saturday’s snowstorm but expect potentially slick conditions on some roads where there could be icing conditions.

Patchy, dense fog can also be expected across portions of Colorado’s plains, but other than that, calmer weather has settled into the state.

The winter weather advisory for the Denver metro area and northeast Colorado expired and Sunday should bring sunny skies with an afternoon high temperature of around 40 degrees.

“The good news is all this snow has moved out making way for a lot of sunshine and eventually some milder temperatures,” said Denver7 meteorologist Steve Roldan.

Monday in the metro, expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 49 degrees before afternoon high temperatures warm into the low 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday before Denver’s next chance of light snow arrives later in the week.

Here are a few Denver metro and Colorado snow totals from the storm:



Greeley, CO 13.5 inches

Evans, CO 12 inches

Eaton, CO 8.8 inches

1 E Golden, CO 8.8 inches

1 W Evans, CO 8.5 inches

1 S Wheat Ridge, CO 7.7 inches

2 WSW Lakewood, CO 7.5 inches

1 WNW Briggsdale, CO 7.4 inches

4 W Black Forest, CO 7 inches

2 SSE Arvada, CO 6.3 inches

1 NE Brookvale, CO 6.2 inches

6 NE Colorado Springs, CO 6 inches

4 NNE Vallecito, CO 6 inches

5 W Aspen Park, CO 5.9 inches

4 WSW Windsor, CO 5.5 inches

1 NNE Edgewater, CO 5.2 inches

1 SW Westminster, CO 5.1 inches

1 SSE Broomfield, CO 4.7 inches

3 WSW Sedalia, CO 4 inches

2 ESE Lakewood, CO 3.8 inches

3 NE Longmont, CO 3.5 inches

1 SSW Denver Intl Airpo, CO 3.4 inches

1 SW Tiny Town, CO 3 inches

10 NW Kremmling, CO 3 inches

1 W Brighton, CO 3 inches

3 ENE Highlands Ranch, CO 2.7 inches

3 WSW Fort Collins, CO 2.6 inches

2 NNE Shaffers Crossing, CO 2.3 inches

You can check out the full list of Colorado snow totals here.

