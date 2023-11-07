Denver weather: Snow returns Wednesday, higher amounts in the mountains

DENVER — Another fast-moving blast of winter is taking aim at Colorado and could bring rain changing over to areas of snow in Denver on Wednesday.

While pockets of snow are possible, mostly later in the day and evening, the storm system will first bring rain and a noticeable change in temperatures after the last couple of days of near-record warmth along the Front Range.

“Here in town early on Wednesday we’ll likely have some dry roads, we’ll see increasing clouds and 40s in the morning,” said Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. “We might see a spotty shower early tomorrow but it’ll be by tomorrow afternoon that those winds kick up out of the north, cooler weather will settle in and we’ll see a chance for rain then mixing with snow during the evening commute.”

A chance for rain and snow will stick around through Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning and the quick moving system will push out leaving behind a warming trend Friday into the weekend.

“The snow that’s on the ground won’t add up to much we’re likely going to see around an inch of snow in the metro area, potentially even less than an inch in some spots,” said Hidalgo.

The cold front will first push through Colorado’s plains by Tuesday night and then bring increased moisture to the higher elevations. The National Weather Service in Boulder said some snow showers in the northern mountains are possible starting Tuesday night.

The NWS said light to moderate snow will fall in the mountains and foothills through Thursday but there is some disagreement among weather models as to snowfall amounts in the higher elevations but it was likely there would be winter weather advisories issued.

Hidalgo said south of Denver and along the Palmer Divide 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall and the same is possible for far western communities near Denver. In the mountains, 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation is possible.

The NWS also said rain showers in the Denver metro should switch over to all snow by later in the afternoon on Wednesday and accumulations should only amount to an inch or two and lingering snow will remain in some higher elevations Thursday morning.

The temperatures will drop from Tuesday's expected high of 75 degrees reaching only 48 Wednesday and dropping down to 30 degrees overnight into Thursday morning.

Friday morning will start out well below freezing with a low temperature of only 28 degrees before warming back up into the low 60s by the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 58 and Sunday will be sunny and 62 degrees.

