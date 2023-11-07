70s and sunshine in Denver before our next cold front hits

We are in for one more warm day before the next cold front rolls through. We'll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s this afternoon.

The winds will pick up ahead of our next cold front, especially in mountains and foothills. Fire danger will be higher across parts of southern Colorado.

Mountain showers can be expected tonigth as our next storm moves into Colorado. We'll see increasing clouds along the Front Range tonight, with rains showers developing on Wednesday. This rain will briefly switch over to snow late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Light snow is likely across the Denver metro area, with around 1 to 2 inches along the Palmer Divide and up against the foothills. Our mountains west of Denver could pick up around 4 to 8 inches of snow by Thursday morning.

Skies will quickly clear out on Thursday. It'll be chilly with highs in the 40s, ahead of more seasonal weather expected through next weekend.

