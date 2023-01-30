Dangerously cold wind chill temperatures expected overnight in Denver

DENVER — It will be dangerously cold overnight in Denver with below-zero temperatures and winds in the 10-15 mph range.

The combination of wind and cold temperatures will create very low wind chill values, the National Weather Service warned. Wind chill temperatures will dip as low as 25 degrees below zero.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for portions of the Front Range including Denver until 9 a.m. Monday, when high temperatures will only reach the teens.

Warming centers have opened in several locations in the Denver metro area. If you go outside, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands.

Frostbite is a major concern as UCHealth reported an increase in the number of cases the hospital has treated so far this year.

It only takes 30 minutes for frostbite to set in when the temperature is 5 degrees and the wind speed is 30 mph. At -5 degrees and a wind speed of 30 mph, frostbite will happen in 10 minutes.

UCHealth’s Burn and Frostbite Center offers the following tips if someone suspects frostbite due to cold exposure:

Prevent additional exposure to the cold.

Rewarm the affected area in warm (not hot) water for 15 – 30 minutes.

Keep the affected area elevated to reduce swelling.

Use over-the counter pain medication like ibuprofen if the affected area is painful upon warming.

Try to avoid walking on frostbitten feet.

If the skin appears blue, bluish-gray or blisters form when the skin warms, it is important to seek medical attention as soon as possible to prevent further tissue damage.

The cold weather pattern will continue through at least the middle of next week, followed by a slow warming trend. Highs will return to the 40s by the end of the week.

