Colorado weather blog: Updates as record-setting temps settle in Denver metro

DENVER — A dangerous heat wave is settling across Colorado as a rare-stretch of 100-degree days is expected to break records in Denver starting Friday through Sunday. A heat advisory is in effect for all three days.

The Denver7 News team is tracking the latest weather alerts and local conditions impacted by the hot weather trend.

Friday, July 12

10:50 a.m. | AIR QUALITY ALERT | Denver metro counties are under an ozone action day alert through at least 4 p.m. Friday. People with respiratory issues are more likely to experience breathing issues and should limit outdoor activities, according to the CDPHE.

10:25 a.m. | FIRE BAN IN PARKER | The town of Parker's Office of Emergency Management issued a stage one fire ban until further notice to reduce wildfire risk as hot and dry weather settles into Colorado. No open burning or fireworks are allowed under the ban.

10:15 a.m. | THORNTON COOLING CENTERS | The city of Thornton said people can take a break from the heat at one of the area rec centers. The Carpenter Recreation center will extend hours on Saturday and Sunday through 9 p.m. You can check out other cooling centers in the Denver metro area at this link.

10:00 a.m. | HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT | The Front Range and Colorado's plains are under a heat advisory through 8 p.m. The NWS said triple-digit temps could cause heat-related health issues. The advisory, which includes the Denver metro area, will go into effect for both Saturday and Sunday.

