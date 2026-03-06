Colorado weather blog: Snow impacting Denver metro morning commute

DENVER — A powerful winter storm is rolling through Colorado bringing much-needed snow to the High Country and Front Range. Heavy mountain snow is expected and a bit of a rain/snow mix to the Interstate 25 corridor and plains, according to Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson.

"It looks like it'll be a slushy and snowy Friday morning (and evening) drive across the city with possibly 1 to 3 inches of accumulation in Denver. We'll see some slightly heavier accumulation along the Palmer Divide and west up into the foothills," Donaldson said.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest weather impacts and alerts in the Colorado weather blog below. Refresh this page for updates.

LINKS: Closings and Delays | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Friday, March 6

7:30 a.m. | DIA deicing | Aircraft departing from Denver International are being sprayed with deicing fluid to remove snow and ice, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

6:40 a.m. | Road closure | The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) have closed northbound Interstate 25 into Wyoming due to blowing snow conditions up to Cheyenne, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

CDOT

6:22 a.m. | Evergreen crash | Two drivers crashed on Highway 103 near Pine Valley as they were driving on snow and ice, according to Evergreen Fire Rescue. Neither person was injured.

5:01 a.m. | Mountain school closures | Due to weather, all mountain schools will be closed Jeffco Public Schools announced Monday morning. That includes:



Bergen Elementary School

Conifer High School

Elk Creek Elementary School

Evergreen High School

Evergreen Middle School

Marshdale Elementary School

Paramalee Elementary School

Ralston Elementary School

Rocky Mountain Academy of Evergreen Charter

West Jefferson Elementary School

West Jefferson Middle School

Wilmot Elementary School

4:30 a.m. | Weekend forecast| We could see around 3 to 5 inches across the Denver metro area by early Friday evening. Some of the heavier totals will be on the south and west sides of town, with even more in the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect across the core of the metro area until 8 p.m.

Tracking winter weather, traffic across Colorado Friday

We also have a Winter Storm Warning for the northern Front Range mountains and that remains in effect until midnight for more than a foot of snow. See Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo's full forecast here.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.