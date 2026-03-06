Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
38  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A winter storm bringing some much needed-snow to the Denver metro area

Heavier snow and blowing snow across the Colorado high country before more sunshine and 60s return to Denver by Sunday
Snow will pick up across the Denver metro area and continue through the afternoon. Get ready for a slick and slower commute!
A winter storm bringing some much needed-snow to Denver metro area
Lisa weather 3-6-26.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — It's finally snowing! Our last measurable snow in Denver was back on January 25 when we saw 1.8 inches officially at Denver International Airport. February was unseasonably dry, with only a trace of snow recorded across the metro area, tying it as the least snowiest February on record.

LISA AM WX.jpg

Snow will pick up in intensity through the Friday morning commute and we could see around 3 to 5 inches across the Denver metro area by early evening. Some of the heavier totals will be on the south and west sides of town, with even more in the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect across the core of the metro area until 8 p.m.

We also have a Winter Storm Warning for the northern Front Range mountains and that remains in effect until midnight for more than a foot of snow. Gusty winds will make travel extremely treacherous with blowing and drifting snow along the higher mountain passes.

Temperatures have dropped down into the 30s and we'll hover in the low to mid 30s through Friday afternoon. Skies will clear out overnight and we're in for some much warmer and drier weather this weekend. We'll see more sunshine on Saturday with highs in the low 50s. It'll be close to 70 again by Sunday.

A winter storm bringing some much needed-snow to Denver metro area

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
promo-ad-d7gives-volunteer.png

Community

Denver7 Gives Day | Volunteer with Lisa Hidalgo and Danielle Grant