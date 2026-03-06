A winter storm bringing some much needed-snow to the Denver metro area

DENVER — It's finally snowing! Our last measurable snow in Denver was back on January 25 when we saw 1.8 inches officially at Denver International Airport. February was unseasonably dry, with only a trace of snow recorded across the metro area, tying it as the least snowiest February on record.

Snow will pick up in intensity through the Friday morning commute and we could see around 3 to 5 inches across the Denver metro area by early evening. Some of the heavier totals will be on the south and west sides of town, with even more in the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect across the core of the metro area until 8 p.m.

We also have a Winter Storm Warning for the northern Front Range mountains and that remains in effect until midnight for more than a foot of snow. Gusty winds will make travel extremely treacherous with blowing and drifting snow along the higher mountain passes.

Temperatures have dropped down into the 30s and we'll hover in the low to mid 30s through Friday afternoon. Skies will clear out overnight and we're in for some much warmer and drier weather this weekend. We'll see more sunshine on Saturday with highs in the low 50s. It'll be close to 70 again by Sunday.

