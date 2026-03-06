Passengers on United Airlines flight from Denver to Nashville deplaned after plane hits deicing truck

DENVER — Passengers on a United Airlines flight Friday morning at Denver International Airport (DIA) were asked to get off the plane after it hit a deicing truck.

Ashley Forest, a public information officer with DIA, said there was an incident at 8:26 a.m. Friday involving United Flight 605 and ground equipment. The flight was scheduled to head to Nashville at 8 a.m.

The crash happened while the United plane was exiting the deicing pad, according to a public information for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

This occurred in an area where air traffic control does not manage aircraft, the FAA said.

When the passengers were deplaned, they were then bused to the terminal.

The FAA said it will investigate as this information is preliminary and subject to change.