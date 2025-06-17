Large hail, wind gusts up to 80mph, isolated tornadoes possible in Denver Tues

DENVER – After a rare severe weather outbreak overnight where large hail battered portions of northeastern Colorado, another round of storms and potentially large hail are possible Tuesday afternoon across the Front Range, including the Denver metro area.

“We’re likely to see storms develop along the I-25 corridor by midday and then those storms will push south and east, where we could get some larger hail – potentially even some isolated tornadoes out east,” said Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

The Denver metro and I-25 corridor are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

NWS forecasters said hail up to apple size "is likely" with "a couple of tornadoes possible."

Counties in the watch include:

Adams

Arapahoe

Boulder

Broomfield

Crowley

Custer

Denver

Douglas

Elbert

El Paso

Fremont

Huerfano

Jefferson

Larimer

Las Animas

Lincoln

Logan

Morgan

Otero

Park

Pueblo

Teller

Washington

Weld

Large, damaging hail up to 2” in diameter is possible with any severe storm with wind gusts blasting locally up to 80 mph, said the NWS.

The entire I-25 corridor from Fort Collins through Colorado Springs is under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe storms as is the northeastern plains.

A swath from Deer Trail through Limon and Flagler over toward Burlington is under an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) of severe thunderstorms.

“These storms will likely form over the Front Range mountains and then intensify as they move east and southeast across the I-25 and plains. Stay weather aware and take shelter should severe weather approach your area,” added NWS forecasters.

Denver7 | Weather Colorado weather blog: Severe thunderstorms, baseball-ball sized hail Tuesday Katie Parkins

While there is a low risk, an isolated tornado is possible. There is a medium-to-high risk of high wind gusts with a medium threat of hail, said the NWS.

STORM TIMELINE

“We’re going to see storms pop up in through the northern Front Range Mountains between about noon and 1 p.m. and then those are likely to continue through Denver and across the eastern Plains through early afternoon,” said Hidalgo.

Denver7 futurecast shows storms possibly moving through Denver starting around the 2 p.m. hour. Hidalgo said the risk of severe weather will continue through the early evening hours before conditions clear out overnight.

Milliken residents were jarred awake early Tuesday morning when large hail stones hammered neighborhoods.

Denver7 reporter Allie Jennerjahn talked to residents and showed windshield damage to cars and tree branches strewn across the street.

After Tuesday’s severe weather chances, storms will clear out for the rest of the week with temps soaring into the 90s and potential 100s by Friday, the first day of summer.

