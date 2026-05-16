Colorado weather blog: Severe thunderstorm watch 'likely'

DENVER — Warm temperatures and active skies will set the stage for showers and thunderstorms later today, with the Eastern Plains at risk for large hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado.

As of early Saturday afternoon, no severe weather watches or warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

The I-25 Corridor and foothills may see less-intense storms, but afternoon and evening hours could bring significantly stronger weather to areas farther east, depending on how far humid air pushes westward.

The Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson said a weather disturbance moving overhead will help storms develop, while a boundary near our area separates humid air to the east from much drier air to the west. Where that boundary settles will play a big role in storm intensity — if the moist air moves farther toward I-25, the threat of severe weather expands. In the most humid zones, a few storms may produce large hail, damaging gusts up to 70 mph, and a small chance for an isolated tornado.

Other locations will still see showers and storms later today, but with lower severe impacts. The unsettled pattern continues into Sunday as another weather system approaches. Showers and thunderstorms are expected again during the afternoon and evening, along with breezy north winds. Small shifts in moisture and front placement will be key to Sunday’s storm strength — even with modest instability, strong winds higher in the atmosphere could support a few strong to severe storms.

The Denver7 News team is tracking the latest severe weather alerts and storm reports below.

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Saturday, May 16

2:14 p.m. | Matheson storm |From NWS Boulder:

NWS Boulder

2:00 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm 'likely' |From NWS Storm Prediction Center:

NWS Storm Prediction Center

1:45 p.m. | Tracking early stormss |From NWS in Boulder:

"A special weather statement has been issued for Simla CO and Matheson CO until 2:15 PM MDT"

NWS Boulder

12:45 p.m. | Stacey's Forecast |A weather disturbance moving overhead will help storms develop, while a boundary near the area separates humid air to the east from much drier air to the west.

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Where that boundary ends up this afternoon will make a big difference in how intense the storms become. Areas farther east could see much stronger storms if the more humid air pushes westward. In that case, a few storms may produce large hail, damaging wind gusts around 70 mph, and even a small chance for an isolated tornado.

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