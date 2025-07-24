It's a gorgeous and comfortable start to the day, but we're in for a repeat of Wednesday on Thursday afternoon. More storms and the potential for flash flooding are possible across the Denver metro area.

Design by Landon Haaf

Daytime high temperatures will also stay below average, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s along the Interstate 25 corridor. Look for another round of slow-moving, scattered storms and heavy rain in the mountains by noon and then by 3 p.m. across the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Flash flooding will once again be the biggest concern, but we could also see hail up to 1 inch in diameter. This heavier rain is due to a monsoon flow that is making a comeback to much of the state.

The relief from the heat doesn't last long. Daytime highs will soar into the low to mid 90s on Friday and Saturday and many lower elevation spots could be flirting with triple-digit heat on Sunday. Denver's current record on Sunday is 98 degrees, last set in 1964. It'll be a hot and mainly dry weekend for much of the Front Range.

The sizzling summer heat sticks around early next week with a few storms possible again next Tuesday and Wednesday.

More heavy rain and localized flooding possible across Colorado

