A mild weekend with chances for strong afternoon storms

This morning will start off warm for this time of year, with temperatures staying above normal through the day. Skies will be fairly active as the atmosphere begins to set up for showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening. A weather disturbance moving overhead will help storms develop, while a boundary near the area separates humid air to the east from much drier air to the west. Where that boundary ends up this afternoon will make a big difference in how intense the storms become. Areas farther east could see much stronger storms if the more humid air pushes westward. In that case, a few storms may produce large hail, damaging wind gusts around 70 mph, and even a small chance for an isolated tornado.

Other areas may still see storms, but with less severe impacts.The weather stays unsettled on Sunday as another system moves closer to the region. Showers and thunderstorms are expected again during the afternoon and evening, along with breezy north winds. Forecast confidence is still a bit uncertain because small changes in moisture and front placement could greatly affect storm strength. Even though instability may not be especially high, strong winds higher in the atmosphere could still support a few strong to severe storms.

Rain chances continue into Monday, and this looks like the best opportunity for widespread precipitation across the area. Northern locations, especially near and north of I-70 and I-76, are favored to receive the heaviest rainfall totals. In the mountains, snow levels will gradually fall through the day Monday, allowing rain to change over to snow in some foothill and higher elevation areas. Mountain travel could become difficult at times due to periods of heavier snowfall.

By Tuesday, conditions begin to calm down with only a few lingering rain chances and cooler-than-normal temperatures. After that, the weather trend looks quieter and warmer as the week goes on. Temperatures are expected to slowly rebound through the second half of the week, with highs climbing back into the mid-70s across the plains by Friday.

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