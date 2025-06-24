Colorado weather blog: Tornado warning expires for Adams, Arapahoe Counties

DENVER — Severe thunderstorms are expected to roll across the I-25 corridor, including the Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado on Tuesday afternoon.

The metro is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. for the possibility of large hail, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and the potential for isolated tornadoes.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest Colorado weather alerts and conditions across northeastern Colorado and the Denver metro area.

Refresh this page for updates and keep checking back for new details.

Tuesday, June 24

2:47 p.m. | Tornado warning expires | The NWS allowed the tornado warning for Arapahoe and Adams Counties to expire at 2:45 p.m., but a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect.

"Strong and gusty winds to 60 mph or more are still occurring with the severe thunderstorm as it moves into central and eastern Adams and Central Arapahoe Counties," wrote NWS forecasters.

The severe t-storm warning remains in effect until 3:15 p.m.

NWS Boulder

2:35 p.m. | Trees down in Bennett | The NWS said South Metro Fire crews reported trees down in the Bennet area as a tornado warning continues for portions of South Central Adams, North Central Arapahoe Counties until 2:45 p.m.

"High wind gusts to 60 to 70 mph can be expected with this storm," said NWS forecasters.

The cell is is 5 miles north of Bennett moving NE at 20 mph.

2:30 p.m. | Tornado warning extended | South Central Adams and North Central Arapahoe Counties continue under a tornado warning until 2:45 p.m. The NWS said the storm is showing radar-indicated rotation and was located 6 miles south of Manila Village.

The storm continues to push northeast at 20 mph.

2:15 p.m. | Tornado warning Adams, Arapahoe Counties | Arapahoe and Adams Counties are under a tornado warning for radar-indicated rotation. Quarter size hail is possible as this storm passes 6 miles south of Manila Village, or 24 miles east of Denver, according to NWS forecasters. Locations also include Eastern Aurora, Bennett, Strasburg, said the NWS.

The storm is moving NE at 20 mph.

NWS Boulder

2:09 p.m. | Severe t-storm Arapahoe County | Along with the tornado warning, the NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for western Arapahoe County until 2:45 p.m. The storm, over Arapahoe Park, could produce 60 mph wind gusts and small hail.

2:00 p.m. | Tornado warning Elbert, Arapahoe Counties | NW Elbert, South Central Arapahoe Counties are under a tornado warning for radar indicated rotation on a storm 8 miles SE of Arapahoe Park, said the NWS.

Tornado warning in effect until 2:30 p.m.

NWS Boulder

1:30 p.m. | Parker County severe storm | Northeastern Douglas County is under a severe t-storm warning until 2 p.m. for a storm over Parker, said the NWS. Radar shows the possibility of quarter-sized hail.

NWS Boulder

1:30 p.m. | Counties under severe t-storm watch | The NWS in Boulder issued a severe thunderstorm watch to include Denver and the following Colorado counties until 8 p.m.



Adams

Arapahoe

Denver

Douglas

Elbert

El Paso

Lincoln

Logan

Morgan

Washington

Weld

NWS Boulder

