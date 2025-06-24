Watch Now
Damage reported near Bennett after storm moves through the area

he National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m., which includes the Denver metro area. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threat Tuesday afternoon as severe storms are expected to fire up along Colorado’s I-25 corridor, including across Denver metro communities.
BENNETT, Colo. — Officials are reporting some damage in and around the town of Bennett after a storm moved through the area Tuesday afternoon. There were no reports of injuries.

Derek Nystrom, a battalion chief with Bennett-Watkins Fire Rescue, told Denver7 that the storm rapidly changed directions and caused some damage in the southern end of the town near County Road 19 and E. Mexico Avenue.

The exact details of the reported damage are not known. However, Nystrom said there have been reports of siding being ripped from homes.

Additionally, he said several trees in and around the town have been toppled.

AirTracker7 flew over the area Tuesday and sent back video showing significant damage to an outbuilding. But It's unclear whether the damage was caused by Tuesday's storm or a previous one.

A severe thunderstorm watch continues in the area until 8 p.m.

