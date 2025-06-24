Denver weather: Large hail, severe storms possible along I-25, plains on Tuesday

DENVER – Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threat Tuesday afternoon as severe storms are expected to fire up along Colorado’s I-25 corridor, including across Denver metro communities.

“We are bracing for the potential of strong-to-severe warned storms all across the metro and east,” said Denver7 weather forecaster Katie Lasalle.

Short-lived heavy rain and an isolated tornado are possible, added LaSalle.

The I-25 corridor, including communities stretching from Fort Collins down through Castle Rock are under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) of seeing scattered severe thunderstorms.

West of I-25, including in Boulder, there is a marginal risk of severe storms, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

As of 10 a.m., no severe weather watches have been issued, but Denver7 will update this story when and if they go into effect.

“The main threat in terms of storms for the Denver metro area will be hail and gusty winds, up to 60 mph as conditions gradually clear out tomorrow,” said LaSalle.

Denver7 futurecast shows storms starting to develop in the metro and plains around the 2 p.m hour through the afternoon and early evening.

By 7 p.m., most of the thunderstorm activity should be east of the metro with a few showers lingering through the overnight hours, said LaSalle.

In Colorado’s High Country, there is a possibility of a few scattered storms on Tuesday, while the main severe weather threat will remain east of the mountains.

On Wednesday, Denver’s weather forecast shows a few scattered storms and a high of 81 degrees before drier conditions settle in for the remainder of the week.

Afternoon high temps will warm into the upper 80s to low 90s through Friday with Saturday bringing warm and dry weather and a few isolated storms possible in Denver on Sunday.

