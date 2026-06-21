Colorado weather blog: Severe t-storm watch issued for NE Plains

DENVER — It’s another hot Sunday across metro Denver, with highs in the 90s to start the first day of summer.

While a few showers are possible along the Front Range, severe storms are a concern on the far northeastern plains where a watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Strong to severe storms in this region could bring large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rainfall through this evening.

Stay alert if you’re in the watch area, and keep an eye on radar as storms develop and move east.

Read Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson's latest forecast at this link.

▶️ Watch the latest forecast in the video below:

Strong storms and high fire danger for Sunday

The Denver7 News team will track any warnings that are issued on Sunday afternoon.

LINKS: Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Sunday, June 21

1:55 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm warning | Quarter size hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible with a severe thunderstorm near Lindon. NWS in Boulder's alert here.

NWS Boulder

1:20 p.m. | Nickel size hail possible | The NWS in Boulder is tracking a strong storm in SW Washington, Arapahoe and SE Adams Counties where 50-mph wind gusts are possible and nickel size hail.

Storm track below:

NWS Boulder

1:00 p.m. | Severe thunderstorm watch | Several northeastern Colorado counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Sunday, where large hail and high wind gusts are possible with any developing storm.

Read more on the watch here.

NWS Boulder

TRACK COLORADO WEATHER ALERTS | The Denver7 team will update any warnings or new watches at this link. Refresh for updates.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream or watch below.