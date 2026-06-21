Highs in the 90s on Sunday for metro Denver

Today, afternoon highs will stay near 90 degrees for the Front Range. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the far eastern plains this afternoon and evening, where gusty winds and hail will be the main concerns. Other areas will stay dry, although a few isolated showers could develop around along the I-25 corridor.

On Monday, thunderstorm chances will increase as more moisture moves. Storms will become more widespread during the afternoon and evening, especially across the plains and along the I-25 corridor. Some storms could become severe over the eastern plains, while the mountains remain breezy and dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms to much of the area. Cooler temperatures are expected during this period, with the best chances for rain around the urban corridor. Severe weather will still be possible across the plains, especially during the stronger storms.

By Thursday, there may still be a few lingering showers and thunderstorms, but the overall trend will begin shifting toward drier conditions. Temperatures will start to warm up again as the unsettled pattern gradually moves out of the region.

Heading into next weekend, warmer and drier weather is expected to return. High temperatures across the lower elevations could climb into the mid to upper 90s by Saturday. Fire weather concerns will remain elevated in the mountains throughout much of the week due to ongoing dry and breezy conditions.

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