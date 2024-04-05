100 mph winds possible in Colorado, high gusts expected in Denver this weekend

DENVER — Up to 100 mph winds are possible in Colorado’s foothills this weekend with high wind gusts expected across a large portion of the state, including the Denver metro area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder has issued a high wind watch starting Saturday morning and lasting through at least Sunday morning.

West winds will also blow across Colorado bringing 40 to 55 mph gusts along the Front Range Mountains, I-25 Corridor and the northeast plains, the NWS said.

80 mph wind gusts are also possible in these areas as an “exceptionally strong storm” and cold front pushes through the state.

NWS Boulder Extreme winds expected in Colorado this weekend.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, and create roof and fence damage. Scattered power outages are possible,” warned the NWS. ”Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, and areas of blowing dust can be expected east of I-25.”

The NWS suggests people secure loose outdoor objects and be aware of potential damage to fences and shingles, along with the possibility of blowing dust creating hazardous travel conditions.

“Gusts up to 60 mph are possible in the Denver metro and up to 75 mph across the northeast plains and areas close to the foothills like Boulder,” said the NWS.

Denver7 | Weather Critical fire weather for portions of the plains, Palmer Divide Friday, NWS says Óscar Contreras

“There will be rain and snow over northeastern Colorado, a quick shot of it. There will also be mountain snow and colder air coming in,” added Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson. “

The NWS warned: “In Colorado, we are used to windy days and wind storms. This weekend's wind storm will not be like our typical wind storm.”

NWS Boulder 100 mph winds possible in Colorado's foothills on Saturday.

Along with the winds, fire danger will remain high.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, a red flag warning goes into effect through 9 p.m. for wind gusts up to 50 mph. Critical fire danger conditions will exist where fire could rapidly spread.

High fire danger conditions will continue through the weekend

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.